A New Mexico man with an extensive criminal record who ended up in Colorado Springs by happenstance is accused of killing his girlfriend with a stolen gun after she threatened to leave him, an affidavit obtained by The Gazette detailed.

On July 20, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced it had arrested 51-year-old Gilbert Lopez Jr. on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killing of 48-year-old Nancy Mascarenas in the early morning hours of June 23.

According to an affidavit obtained by The Gazette, hours before Mascarenas' body was discovered, police responded to a call about shots being fired at a bus stop near the 1400 block of East Boulder Street in Colorado Springs, and that police found Lopez there when they arrived. During the interaction with police, Lopez claimed he had heard the shots, but said it wasn't him who had fired a gun. After police conducted a search of Lopez and didn't find a firearm, the affidavit states police released Lopez and left the scene.

A few hours later, at approximately 3 a.m., police responded to a second call reporting gunshots in the same area. When they arrived at the scene, according to the affidavit, they found the body of Mascarenas, as well as Lopez screaming for help.

The affidavit states police attempted life-saving measures, but Mascarenas was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy conducted by the El Paso County Coroner's office later determined Mascarenas' cause of death to be a homicide caused by a single gunshot wound to the head.

Lopez was arrested at the scene, but when police attempted to interview him , it was determined that he was under the influence of a controlled substance, and he was taken to the hospital for a medical emergency, the cause of which was redacted from the affidavit.

Two days later, after he was released from the hospital, Lopez told detectives that, due to being intoxicated on drugs, he did not remember the events that led up the death of Mascarenas, who was his girlfriend at the time, according to the affidavit.

Lopez informed detectives, according to the affidavit, that he and Mascarenas were on their way from Portland, Ore., to Clovis, N.M. - where the couple were from - via bus until they were kicked off in Colorado Springs.

The affidavit states this claim from Lopez was likely true, due to a call for service being placed by a Greyhound bus driver on June 20, three days prior to Mascarenas' death, reporting that a male passenger was smoking a redacted substance in the bathroom of the bus, and that she was attempting to kick him off the bus.

Lopez went on to inform detectives that he and Mascarenas were stranded in Colorado Springs as a result of having no money, and were trying to figure out how to purchase another bus ticket to New Mexico, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit goes on to detail that, while no gun was found among Lopez's belongings and no shell casings were found, a holster for a revolver was found in Lopez's suitcase, and security footage of part of the incident acquired by law enforcement showed that Lopez was the only other person besides Mascarenas who was present at the bus stop that evening. The security camera footage did not capture the shooting.

When detectives informed Lopez that they believed he was a suspect in Mascarenas' death, he denied any wrongdoing, began to sob and said, "No...no...no... I would never hurt her," according to the affidavit.

Lopez was placed in custody at the El Paso County jail because of an unrelated out-of-state warrant, but wasn't charged with Mascarenas' death. However, as the investigation progressed, it became increasingly clear to detectives that Lopez killed his girlfriend because she was threatening to leave him.

The affidavit states that detectives would go on to speak with a homeless man who was sleeping near the area where Mascarenas' body was discovered, and he informed police he heard a man and a woman arguing prior to the shooting.

"I thought some poor girl was getting shot," the homeless man told police, according to the affidavit. "She wanted to leave him."

The homeless man went on to tell detectives that, after hearing the gunshot, he heard a man say, "Oh my god," and, "I can't believe I did that," and that, hours earlier in the evening, he heard the same man say "gang s---" and "that's a real gun," immediately after hearing gun shots come from the same bus station.

During the investigation, it also became clear to detectives that Mascarenas was being abused by Lopez, and that she had been attempting to leave him in the days leading up to her death, according to the affidavit.

"I came out here with my boyfriend but it just turned out to be a disaster. He started hitting me worse then before," Mascarenas said in a text to a friend approximately a month before her death, according to the affidavit.

"This is Nancy. Cain (Lopez's alleged street name) got out of jail and made me come back with him so I'm on my way back but he won't leave me alone and he's been beating the f--- out of me," Mascarenas texted another friend just three days prior to her death and hours before she was kicked off the Greyhound bus in Colorado Springs.

An additional text, sent by Mascarenas to her friend just hours prior to her death, was discovered by detectives, where she wrote, "I'm leaving your s--- here I'm not responsible for you anymore I got $ and I'm headed back home." The affidavit states law enforcement believes Mascarenas meant to send that text to Lopez, and not her friend.

Perhaps the most important piece of evidence came when detectives searched for revolvers that were reported as stolen in the days leading up to Mascarenas' death.

The affidavit states that detectives discovered that a Colorado Springs man had filed a report on June 22 claiming several items had been taken from his home, one of which included a loaded revolver and its holster. The holster found among Lopez's belongings was determined to be the one stolen from the man's home.

Lopez was also in possession of other items reported stolen from the man's home, including a duffel bag and some clothing, according to the affidavit.

Lopez now faces three charges in connection to Mascarenas' death: first and second-degree murder and second-degree burglary.

Court records obtained by The Gazette detail that in March Lopez failed to appear for three different court cases in Curry County, N.M. Lopez failed to appear for a criminal case where he is accused of resisting arrest and driving while his license was revoked and a second criminal case where he faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving stolen property, according to court records.

Lopez also failed to appear for a traffic-related case where he faces charges of driving without a license and insurance, according to court records.

Lopez has an extensive criminal history in New Mexico, with convictions dating as far back as 1990 and as recently as 2021. Court records show Lopez has been convicted on charges and served time in at least 11 different cases in New Mexico. Some of the charges Lopez was convicted on include numerous battery charges, numerous burglary charges and numerous drug possession charges, among many more.

Lopez, who is being held on $10 million bond, is scheduled to make his next appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on Sept. 22.