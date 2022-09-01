An arrest affidavit obtained by The Gazette reveals new details surrounding the first of two shootings at The New Havana bar and grill that left one man dead earlier this month.

Carnel Davis, 41, faces multiple charges including first-degree murder after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, brawling with another man, then fatally shooting 37-year-old Glenn Fruster in the parking lot of the Colorado Springs restaurant in the early morning of Aug. 19, according to the affidavit.

Fruster was one of two homicide victims that weekend in the city, which saw six shootings. A second, nonfatal shooting at New Havana occurred two days later.

Davis was arrested on Aug. 22 after turning himself in to police and speaking with investigators.

Just after 2 a.m., police responded to a call made by Shanee Wells, Davis' ex-girlfriend, reporting the shooting. During questioning after the incident, Wells, 31, said that she had been texting Davis while she and some friends were visiting several bars and agreed to meet him at New Havana, located just of North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road.

According to records, Wells and Davis share a 3-year-old daughter but separated in July 2021. Wells told police there had been no issues between the two the night of the shooting, though Davis reportedly began drinking heavily and gambling toward the end of their relationship and had previously physically assaulted her several times, including with firearms involved.

Wells said she and her friends arrived to New Havana approximately 15 minutes before the shooting, the affidavit reads, and that Davis immediately grabbed her by the hair and accused her of "sleeping around" before taking her phone and scrolling through her messages.

When Wells and her friends confronted Davis outside the building to retrieve her phone, she told police, Davis again grabbed her head and "threw her onto the ground by her hair." Wells said she swung at Davis with her high heel but missed, at which point he drew a handgun and pointed it at the ground.

According to Davis' account, Wells had been trying to interject in a separate altercation and when he grabbed her, she fell because she was intoxicated. But camera footage confirmed Wells' story, the affidavit said.

At this point, arrest records show, a gathered crowd began to back away. Wells also retreated and believed that "Davis may shoot her as she did so."

Wells said she was getting into a friend's vehicle when she heard gunshots, and that she assumed Davis was shooting at her because Davis was the only person she knew to have a gun and because she was "typically the target of his rage."

During Davis's questioning, he said he then fought with an acquaintance called "Lil C," who had two friends with him called "New York" and "Smurf."

Davis said he later got into a friend's car, then saw the men known as New York and Smurf charging" the vehicle. He said he fired two times, then approached Fruster, who had been shot, but police said video surveillance showed Fruster, who is assumed to be either "New York" or "Smurf," walking, not charging, back toward the restaurant.

The surveillance reportedly shows Davis firing at least four times before exiting the car and charging Fruster.

It is unclear why Davis shot Fruster as he appeared to walk back to the restaurant.

According to arrest records, Davis had served years in Texas prison for various crimes, including manslaughter. Most recently, he was arrested in Colorado in February on a menacing charge and had been serving a deferred sentence when he allegedly killed Fruster, police said.

Davis made his first court appearance Friday and will appear again on Nov. 28 for a preliminary hearing, when prosecutors must provide evidence to establish probable cause to take Davis to trial. Davis is in custody without bail.