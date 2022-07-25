"He clearly does not have a moral compass."

Those are the words written by a detective with the Colorado Springs police in an affidavit acquired by The Gazette for the arrest of Joenny Manuel Astacio Ottenwalder, 36.

Ottenwalder and his girlfriend Kira Villalba, 29, are accused of having allowed their 15-month-old child to overdose on fentanyl, but a second case filed against them in July alleges that they sold drugs on multiple occasions to a 13-year-old girl, whose name was redacted from the affidavit. She overdosed twice.

According to the affidavit, Ottenwalder began selling drugs — the specific type of which was redacted from the document — to the 13-year-old girl in late 2021.

According to the affidavit, on Dec. 19, 2021, the teenage girl had her first overdose, and Ottenwalder and Villalba — whose name was redacted from the affidavit but was later revealed by Colorado Springs police — called 911 for help.

When officers arrived, the couple told police that they found the girl "on the side of the road" and called police. The victim would later go on to tell detectives that she was actually smoking the redacted drug in the car with both Ottenwalder and Villalba when she overdosed, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that police arrived and the victim was "brought back to life from the brink of death."

Less than two months later on Feb. 10, 2022, the same girl overdosed again and was revived at the Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs, according to the affidavit.

Initially, when interviewed by detectives, the victim said that she did not receive the drugs from Ottenwalder on either occurrence, but in her second interview she admitted to having bought the drugs from Ottenwalder.

Court records show that Ottenwalder was in consistent communication with the victim via text, and that the next day after her first overdose, Dec. 20, she requested drugs from Ottenwalder. That night, 24 hours after the overdose, Ottenwalder sold the victim five of a redacted type of pills for $50.

Texts in the affidavit show that Ottenwalder warned the victim of the dangers of the drug, and that she had to be careful.

"(Redacted) is a seriously dangerous drug," Ottenwalder wrote to the victim a few hours after her overdose on Dec. 19, 2021. "Had you not been with us and just your friends, since they don't know what to do who knows what would have happened."

Despite his concerns, Ottenwalder sold the 13-year-old girl pills the next day.

The affidavit outlines that text messages between the two continued in January and February, with the victim purchasing drugs from Ottenwalder on a number of occasions before on Feb. 11, 2022, when the victim informs Ottenwalder that "I just od" and "I'm headed to hospital."

Detectives would later interview with Ottenwalder from the El Paso County jail about the allegations. In the interview, Ottenwalder admitted to selling drugs to minors often.

"You'd be surprised... 13-year-olds, 17-year-olds are a big market, I don't know why, that's such a big market, 17, particularly 17-year-olds," Ottenwalder told the detective during the interview.

Ottenwalder claimed in the interview outlined in the affidavit that he was unaware the victim was 13 years old, and that he thought she was 17 or 16 years old. This claim was disputed by the detective who interviewed Ottenwalder.

"I do not believe that any adult can look at (the victim) and believe she is over the age of 15 years old," the affidavit states.

The detective requested a bond increase up to $1 million for Ottenwalder on these charges.

"He clearly does not have a moral compass and will sell (redacted) to anyone, no matter what age to make money to support his drug addiction," the detective states within the affidavit. "I am requesting the court grant a $1,000,000 cash only bond. I do not request the bond increased because I think Joenny (Ottenwalder) and (Villalba) will flea the area, but because (Villalba) and Joenny will continue to sell (redacted) pills to anyone and everyone, not caring who dies in the process."

Ottenwalder disputed this in his interview with detectives, stating that the only way he is able to make money is through selling drugs, and he has no other options.

"I don't even want to sell this, I kinda want, but if I'm in the streets I don't have any other way of living," Ottenwalder told detectives. "It's a vicious cycle unfortunately. I'm not proud of it."

Ottenwalder and Villalba are currently being held in El Paso County jail and face six allegations in the case filed against them in 4th Judicial District Court, including reckless child abuse causing serious bodily injury, contributing to delinquency and controlled substance distribution to a minor, according to court records.

The couple also have a second case in the 4th Judicial District Court and each faces one count of reckless child abuse causing death and three counts of controlled substance possession for allegedly allowing their 15-month-old son to die of a fentanyl overdose in November 2021.

For those charges, Ottenwalder is in jail on a $200,000 bond and Villalba on a $100,000 bond. Court records show that an additional bond of $250,000 has been set for them in the new case, which was filed against them July 8.

The couple will make their first appearance in court on the new charges on Wednesday.

Editor's note: The last name Ottenwalder was added to Joenny Manuel Astacio, the name published in earlier stories about the case. Ottenwalder was added based on the affidavit and an inmate information search.