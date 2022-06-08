The man accused of having killed someone by stabbing them 19 times, assaulting a police officer, and stealing a police car was in court Tuesday to have a competency evaluation ordered for his case.

Osemeke Uwadibie, who is accused of having killed Charles Slabaugh last month, appeared in person in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court for the competency evaluation order, but it wasn't given without a brief interjection from the defendant.

"I took a competency evaluation twice and passed it," Uwadibie told Judge Jessica Curtis. "It's really not necessary."

Curtis then told Uwadibie that because this is a new case, and those evaluations took place in past cases, a new evaluation needed to be done.

After a brief discussion with his defense attorneys, Uwadibie agreed to have the evaluation done.

Just getting Uwadibie in court proved to be a difficult task for the court. Last week, Uwadibie was scheduled to appear regarding the competency evaluation, but refused to come to the courthouse.

Uwadibie was then scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning, but had to be pushed the afternoon, as the court hadn't submitted a warrant to have Uwadibie appear in court by any means necessary.

According to previous reporting from The Gazette, Uwadibie was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the May 13 killing of Slabaugh, 59.

On the date of Slabaugh's death, police were called to the 200 block of East Arvada Street when, according to police statements, Uwadibie approached a man in a parking lot and brandished a knife after he refused to give him a ride.

When officers arrived on scene, Uwadibie went inside an apartment unit near the parking lot where he allegedly killed Slabaugh by means of "multiple sharp force injuries," according to the affidavit.

According to police, Uwadibie then left the apartments, assaulted a police officer, and stole his vehicle. Eventually, Uwadibie was apprehended and arrested after causing a four-vehicle collision in the stolen police car on Interstate 25, police said.

Four people suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, and Uwadibie was taken to the hospital with one gunshot wound in his arm from police.

Uwadibie is now facing 14 charges for the May 13 incident including first-degree murder, assaulting a police officer, first-degree burglary and several other charges.

If convicted of the first-degree murder charge, Uwadibie would be sentenced to life in prison.

Uwadibie is scheduled to appear in court next on July 20, at 8:30 a.m. for a review. Curtis stated that she is hoping Uwadibie's competency evaluation will be complete by then.