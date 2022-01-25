A Colorado man accused of killing his wife was given a little more freedom Tuesday ahead of his looming trial.
Barry Morphew can now visit his daughters in Gunnison while out on bond, the judge ruled Tuesday, a change to the previous terms of Morphew’s release which kept him largely restricted to Chaffee County.
Morphew’s daughters made an emotional appeal to the court Tuesday morning, the first time either has spoken publicly in their mother’s murder case. Both live in Gunnison, and they told the judge their work schedules were making it difficult for them to regularly visit their father a county over.
“During this very confusing time that we have to grieve, we just want to be a family,” they said.
The prosecution did not object to the change. The family burst into tears when the judge granted the change.
Other terms of Morphew’s bond remain in place: he has to wear an ankle monitor, he has to live in Chaffee County, and he’s not allowed contact with numerous people involved in the case.
Tuesday was the second day of two-day motions hearing for Morphew. A new judge is presiding over the case following a motion by the defense late last year to disqualify the previous judge over an alleged conflict of interest. Judge Patrick Murphy had until that point presided over the case since its beginning.
The case centers around the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, Barry’s wife.
Suzanne Morphew vanished on Mother’s Day 2020 while on a bike ride. First considered a missing person, she is now presumed dead by law enforcement, though to date no remains have been found.
Her husband, currently the sole suspect in the case, pleaded not guilty to allegations he killed his wife. His trial is set for May 2022, nearly two years to day following her disappearance. He is currently out on bond.