A high-ranking member of a Colorado-based motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges, according to a Tuesday news release from the Colorado district of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Seburn John Henry, 37, pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful possession of a firearm as well as possession of methamphetamine “with intent to distribute,” the release stated.

The charges stemmed from a June 22, 2021, arrest after Colorado Springs detectives, who had been monitoring a residence for suspected drug activity, saw Henry moving in and around a black SUV that was parked near the home they were watching, the attorney’s office said. Henry, a well-known member of the Sons of Silence motorcycle club, appeared to be loading and “manipulating the slide” of a handgun he was holding. He then drove off with a female in the passenger seat.

As a previously convicted felon, Henry was not legally cleared to possess a gun, officials said.

Later that day, officers from CSPD’s Armed Violent Offenders Unit saw Henry’s SUV pulling into a 7-Eleven and ordered him out of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up three loaded pistols, according to the release.

“At the time the defendant possessed the firearms and ammunition, he knew that he had been convicted of a felony and was prohibited from possessing firearms,” the release stated.

Detectives also found about 230 grams of suspected methamphetamine and two digital scales in the vehicle.

Henry pleaded guilty to a charge of “weapon possession by a previous offender” in 2019, court records show.