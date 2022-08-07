If a police officer, in pursuit of a possible law violator, crashes into your car and injures you, can you sue the police officer and his or her government employer for your injuries?
The answer is … maybe. It depends on whether the officer had activated his or her flashing lights and siren, and for how long. A July 28 decision by the Colorado Court of Appeals has shed further light on this issue.
The case is Giron v. Hice and the Town of Olathe, and the facts go like this.
Justin Hice, an Olathe police officer, was on traffic enforcement duty driving west on U.S. 50. His radar picked up a white Toyota on the other side of the highway — eastbound — going 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. Officer Hice did a U-turn and gave chase, hitting a top speed of 103 mph. A short time after the chase began, Walter Giron was driving his van west on U.S. 50, within the town of Olathe, with his brother, Samuel, in the passenger seat.
He proceeded to make a left turn across the highway. Hice slammed into the van, killing Walter and Samuel; Hice was seriously injured. At the time of impact, his speed was between 75 and 80 mph. A critical fact in the case is that Hice did not activate his siren and flashing lights until 5 to 10 seconds before the collision.
The estates of the Giron brothers sued Hice and the town of Olathe. However, the trial court (Montrose County District Court) dismissed the case, concluding that Hice and Olathe were, under Colorado law, entitled to governmental immunity. The trial court’s ruling was based on a 2003 Colorado Supreme Court decision holding that governmental immunity would not be in effect if the government vehicle involved in the accident had not activated its siren and flashing lights. Here, Hice had in fact activated his flashing lights and siren. Therefore, concluded the trial court, governmental immunity was applicable.
The Giron brothers’ estates appealed the dismissal of their case and argued that, for governmental immunity to apply, it was necessary for Hice to have activated his flashing lights and siren for the entire time he was giving chase to the Toyota, and not just seconds before the accident. The Court of Appeals agreed, reversing the trial court’s decision and reinstating the case. Per the Court of Appeals, governmental immunity is not applicable when the officer “does not activate his emergency lights or sirens for the entire time he exceeds the speed limit … in pursuit of an actual or suspected violator of the law.”
So, by reason of an exception to an exception (we’re talking law here), this is how the legal dots connect. First, government entities and their employees are, in general, immune from suit for claims based in tort (negligence) unless there is a waiver of immunity. Next, a Colorado statute waives immunity for traffic accidents. Last, another Colorado statute reinstates immunity when a police officer, in pursuit of a law violator, turns on his or her siren and flashing lights as soon as the chase begins.
This case is by no means over. With the case back in the trial court, the estates of the Giron brothers must still convince a jury that Hice was driving in a manner that unreasonably endangered life or property, which he denies.
In the event you’re curious about this (I was), Olathe is a small, mostly agricultural, town along U.S. 50 west of Montrose. It was named after Olathe, Kan., which in turn took its name from a Shawnee Indian word meaning “beautiful.”
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright, LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.