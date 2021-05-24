daycare (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

In this Nov. 2019 file photo, Aimee Goodbar leaves the Counterpoint School, with her daughter, after Colorado Springs police were dispatched to assist the state Department of Human Services in the investigation of a home daycare found to be housing too many children.

The case against a former Colorado Springs child care operator will remain in limbo a few more months after a mistrial was called Monday.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office says the mistrial is “a result of a public health pandemic” and would not elaborate further. Gazette news partner KKTV is working to learn if someone who was part of the trial fell ill or if the two sides just agreed to wait on the case for now due to the pandemic not being completely over.

Carla Faith was arrested in 2019 after Springs police officers executed a welfare check at one of her four day cares and discovered nearly 30 children behind a false wall in the basement. According to police at the time, the welfare check was initiated following multiple complaints that Faith’s Play Mountain Place facility was housing more kids than it was licensed to.

Read more at kktv.com.

In February, Faith won a delay in her trial when her attorney argued a special prosecutor should be appointed because of a potential conflict of interest. 

Tags

Load comments