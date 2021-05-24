The case against a former Colorado Springs child care operator will remain in limbo a few more months after a mistrial was called Monday.
The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office says the mistrial is “a result of a public health pandemic” and would not elaborate further. Gazette news partner KKTV is working to learn if someone who was part of the trial fell ill or if the two sides just agreed to wait on the case for now due to the pandemic not being completely over.
Carla Faith was arrested in 2019 after Springs police officers executed a welfare check at one of her four day cares and discovered nearly 30 children behind a false wall in the basement. According to police at the time, the welfare check was initiated following multiple complaints that Faith’s Play Mountain Place facility was housing more kids than it was licensed to.
In February, Faith won a delay in her trial when her attorney argued a special prosecutor should be appointed because of a potential conflict of interest.