A dispute between neighbors in Yoder has gone unresolved since it first garnered national media attention early this year. The parties involved — two Black ranchers and their White neighbor — were unable to reach an agreement during mediation, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement released Tuesday, Sheriff Joe Roybal said he is “deeply disappointed” in the outcome of the mediation. He also released additional hours of body-worn camera footage and case reports involving Courtney and Nicole Mallery and their neighbor Teresa Clark, who have been the subject of each other’s accusations of stalking and harassment, as well as restraining orders, since 2021.

The reportedly failed mediation arose after the Mallerys agreed to it in a court hearing on April 3, where the couple appeared to address felony charges of stalking, for which they were arrested in November and February, respectively. Clark is named as the stalking victim in the arrest documents.

The case was put on hold until after mediation, but now Courtney and Nicole Mallery are scheduled back in El Paso County Court Thursday morning for a status hearing.

In a story published in January by Ark Republic, an online media outlet based in New Jersey, the Mallerys alleged that Clark and other Yoder residents were waging a racist intimidation campaign against them, including online threats, the poisoning of their animals and the disabling of their security system.

Nicole Mallery also accused an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy of playing favorites, referring to the deputy as Clark’s “personal policeman.”

To combat the claims, Roybal has made public statements to “vehemently [deny] these allegations,” and the Sheriff's Office released footage and case reports of incidents brought into question. Now, as other cases are resolved in court, the Sheriff’s Office has released what they said are the remaining videos.

Bodycam footage shows deputy encounters with the Mallerys or Clark; each case lists one of these parties as either the suspect or victim. The 38 hours of footage contains complaints of neighbors being seen on each other’s property surveillance footage, restraining order violations, harassment, stalking, online threats and a report of poisoned sheep as recently as January 2023.

“As the Sheriff of El Paso County, I remain committed to protecting citizens’ rights and responding to calls in a timely, professional manner. It is my hope all parties involved will come to a mutual understanding and live peacefully amongst each other,” Roybal wrote in a statement.