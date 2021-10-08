A La Plata County judge sentenced Mark Redwine to 48 years behind bars for the 2012 killing of his 13-year-old son Dylan, a Monument student who went missing for months before the murder was uncovered by investigators.

After a trial that lasted weeks in a case that faced several lengthy delays, Redwine was found guilty by a La Plata County jury of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. On Friday, District Court Judge Jeffrey Wilson sentenced Redwine to 48-years to be followed by 5 years of parole if he's released. Redwine received more than four years of credit against the sentenced for his time served in jail while awaiting his trial and sentence.

"I have trouble remembering a convicted criminal defendant who has shown such an utter lack of remorse for his criminal behavior," Wilson said before announcing the sentence.

Cory Redwine and Brandon Redwine – Dylan’s older brothers – and Elaine Hall, Dylan’s mother, spoke to the court ahead of the sentencing addressing statements to Mark Redwine.

“It is very frustrating what you put this family through and what you put this community through,” Hall told the court.

Prosecutor Fred Johnson, a special district attorney with the 20th Judicial District in Boulder who tried the case said no prison term would bring justice.

“This man right here doesn’t have enough years left to give back what he did to Dylan,” Johnson said.

Dylan was reported missing Nov. 19, 2012, during a court-ordered visit to his father's home outside Durango. Some of Dylan's remains were found seven months later and in 2015 hikers found Dylan's skull.

Dylan's disappearance followed a confrontation with his father about graphic photos that showed Mark Redwine dressed in women's underwear and engaged in vulgar acts.

Police in Washington arrested Redwine on suspicion of murder in 2017. Jury selection began for the trial in mid-June of this year. There had been many postponements to the trial in the past four years.

Michael Karlik contributed to this report.