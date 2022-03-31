A man who admitted to shooting a Colorado Springs officer several times during a traffic stop last year was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison.
Jacob Sedillo, 26, also pleaded guilty to felony menacing before his sentencing Wednesday, court records show.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Samuel Evig imposed a 40-year sentence for attempted first-degree murder on a peace officer, while giving Sedillo six more years on the felony menacing charge, the court records show. The sentences will run concurrently for a total of 40 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.
In January, Sedillo pleaded not guilty of attempted first-degree murder — a separate charge — in shooting officer Kyle Bergstrester. A trial on that charge is set to start Monday, court records show.
Sedillo was arrested by Colorado Springs SWAT units, with assistance from other federal law enforcement agencies, on June 8 — four days after shooting Bergstreser several times in a north Colorado Springs parking lot before fleeing the scene.
According to an arrest affidavit, Sedillo told a fellow motorcyclist who was pulled over with him on June 4 that he had to “get out of here” when Bergstreser began searching for Sedillo in police databases. The document said a warrant for Sedillo's arrest was filed in an unrelated aggravated motor vehicle theft case on March 26, 2021, and was canceled June 8.
Sedillo allegedly hopped on his motorcycle and started the engine. After a struggle with Bergstreser, he drew a gun from his right hip and opened fire on the officer from about 5 feet away, the affidavit said. He allegedly fled the scene on the motorcycle, leaving Bergstreser with three gunshot wounds and a broken arm. He was admitted to Penrose Main Hospital and released a few days later.
In a Facebook post, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office said the officer "is still recovering from this horrific event and he is in our thoughts and prayers."