On Monday, 25-year-old Lakoda Smith was sentenced to 32 years in the Department of Corrections for a 2021 Colorado Springs homicide.

Smith pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing Clinton Richard Stamp, 60, on May 22, 2021, at the 3300 block of Fillmore Ridge Heights.

Court records show that Smith was sentenced to an additional eight years in the Department of Corrections for second-degree assault against a peace officer, and incident that also occurred in May 2021.

Smith pleaded guilty to both second-degree murder and second-degree assault against a police officer in September earlier this year, according to a social media post from the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.