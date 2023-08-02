Anthony Vallejos, 33, one of three individuals who were arrested earlier this year and face charges stemming from the incident that led to Fountain police Officer Julian Becerra's death earlier this year accepted a plea deal on Wednesday.

According to previous Gazette reporting Vallejos, Danisha Pacheco, 29, and Devon Bobian, 32, were arrested in February after stealing a car and leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase throughout El Paso County. Eventually, the driver, alleged to be Bobian, lost control on a bridge, crashed, and the three defendants allegedly attempted to flee on foot. The affidavit states that while attempting to apprehend the trio, Becerra fell off the bridge and fell about 40 feet.

Becerra was immediately taken to the hospital and later died of injuries from the fall.

On Wednesday, Vallejos appeared in 4th Judicial District Court for his pretrial readiness conference, as he was originally slated to begin his jury trial on Aug. 14. However, Vallejos instead accepted a plea offer from the prosecution that saw him plead guilty to one count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony.

Judge Chad Miller indicated during the hearing that the terms of the deal include 10 to 32 years in prison, taking into account Vallejos was on probation at the time of the incident. Miller also noted he will decide whether Vallejos' sentence will run concurrently or consecutively with other prison sentences he is serving.

Pacheco also appeared in court on Wednesday but did not accept a plea deal, her attorney instead requesting a continuance of her jury trial, set to begin Aug. 14.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Pacheco's attorney noted that Vallejos' plea deal complicated Pacheco's trial, and that the acceptance of the plea deal from Vallejos could open the door for a potential plea deal for his client. The prosecution had no objection to the continuance, so Miller set a new trial date of Nov. 13.

Miller noted that if the attorneys reach an agreement over a plea before November, they could ask to be be put back on the docket before Pacheco's scheduled trial date.

Pacheco faces two counts of aggravated robbery, menacing and a violent crime sentence enhancement.

Vallejos will return to Miller's courtroom on Sept. 27 for his sentencing hearing.

Bobian is trailing Pacheco and Vallejos in his criminal proceedings due to the District Attorney's Office opting not to file charges against him until just last month.

Additionally, Bobian faces significantly more severe charges than the two other co-defendants, including charges of second-degree murder, vehicular eluding, motor vehicle theft, weapon possession by a previous offender and two counts of aggravated robbery. The more severe charges for Bobian stem from law enforcement's belief that it was Bobian's actions that led to Becerra's death, and that he was the driver of the stolen car, according to an affidavit obtained by The Gazette.

Bobian will make his first appearance in 4th District Court on Aug. 14.