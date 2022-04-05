FREMONT COUNTY • A jury on Tuesday found a 47-year-old man guilty of charges including first-degree murder in the May 2018 killing of 76-year-old Kenneth Orchard.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported the jury found Rodgers guilty of murder, arson, burglary and tampering with a deceased human body, among other charges.

In September 2020, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office announced that a DNA match led to Rodgers' arrest in the May 22, 2018 killing of Orchard in the town of Brookside, The Gazette previously reported.

According to a letter published in the Cañon City Daily Record, written by the victim's widow, Orchard was slain in the home he shared with his mother by an assailant who set fire to the residence in a cover-up attempt.

The case went cold soon after Orchard's death, but was revived in September 2020 with a DNA match linking Rodgers to the crime.

In Colorado, first-degree murder carries a life sentence in prison. Rodgers is expected to be sentenced May 23, KKTV reported.

In April 2019, a former Fremont County sheriff's deputy, Christopher Pape, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing silver ingots and other valuables from Orchard's home while helping to investigate his death, according to a report in the Daily Record.