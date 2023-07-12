The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that a murder charge was filed against a Pueblo man who was the alleged driver in a chase that led to the death of Fountain police officer Julian Becerra earlier this year.

Devon Bobian, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder, vehicular eluding, motor vehicle theft, weapon possession by a previous offender and two counts of aggravated robbery.

The two other people arrested the evening of the incident - Danisha Pacheco, 29, and Anthony Vallejos, 33, - each face four charges: two counts of aggravated robbery, menacing and a violent crime sentence enhancement.

According to previous reporting from The Gazette, Pacheco, Vallejos and Bobian were all arrested in February after stealing a car and leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase throughout El Paso County. Eventually, the driver of the car, alleged to be Bobian, lost control on a bridge, crashed and all three of the defendants attempted to flee on foot. The affidavit states that while attempting to apprehended the trio, Becerra fell off the bridge and fell about 40 feet.

Becerra was immediately transported to the hospital, but was later died because of the injuries he suffered from the fall.

"This was an exhaustive investigation involving the Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office," 4th Judicial spokesperson Howard Black said when asked why it took it several months for charges to be filed against Bobian.

After the incident Bobian was transferred to Pueblo County jail to face charges on outstanding warrants in unrelated criminal cases.

Court records show that in March, Bobian pleaded guilty to weapon possession by a previous offender in two different criminal cases, each charge landing him 18 months in the Department of Corrections.

Bobian was charged and arrested on the second-degree murder accusation on June 30, according to court records. Bobian is currently listed as an inmate in Bent County Correctional Facility with a mandatory release date of Aug. 22, 2024, according to Department of Corrections records.

Pacheco and Vallejos were already charged in El Paso County, and appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon for a motions hearing ahead of their trial next month. At the hearing, the prosecution wished to have a ruling regarding a motion for joinder, which if granted would see the cases of the two defendants combined, and the pair would be tried together.

Defense attorneys representing Pacheco and Vallejos opposed the prosecution motion and argued to Judge Chad Miller that it would be prejudicial to join the cases .

Defense attorneys representing both clients argued that they both intended to use the defense of duress, an argument that their clients were only complicit in the criminal activity that night out of fear of the other individuals in the car. Both sets of attorneys argued it would be prejudicial and damaging to their cases to be tried together when both defendants intend on using the defense of duress at trial.

The second point made by the defense attorneys was that the prosecution intended to use statements made by Pacheco to law enforcement at trial, and that to use those statements without falling under hearsay Pacheco would have to be called as a witness in her own trial, something Miller stated he would not allow.

Miller issued his ruling based entirely on the issue regarding statements made by Pacheco, stating that if the prosecution intends to use those statements at trial he would require the cases to remain separate.

However, Miller stated that if the prosecution opted not to use the statements made by Pacheco at trial he would reopen the issue and reconsider joining the cases.

"The defense wins the battle today, I don't know if they'll win the war," Miller remarked after making his ruling.

Pacheco and Vallejos are both scheduled to begin their jury trials next month on Aug. 14, but will return to court on Aug. 2 for pre-trial readiness.

Bobian does not have a first appearance scheduled in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court at the time of writing, but a bond of $2 million has already been set for his release.