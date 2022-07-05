The Colorado Springs man accused of attempted murder after being freed on a parole error made his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon.

Mikaele Poloa, 21, is facing four charges — including second-degree attempted murder and illegal discharging of a firearm — in the April 18 incident, according to the defense.

Poloa is scheduled to make his next appearance in court July 28 for a review hearing.

According to previous reporting from The Gazette, Poloa was erroneously freed from the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center after posting a $4,000 bond April 4. Following release, he was still facing felony charges after allegedly attempting to rape a woman at gunpoint, stealing a car and committing a carjacking while armed with a handgun.

Police records show that a few weeks later on April 18, Poloa allegedly fired a shotgun at a man over a noise dispute in a southwest Colorado Springs apartment complex.

“Public safety is our top priority, and this is unacceptable, which is why his case is a priority for our fugitive apprehension unit,” said Annie Skinner, a spokesperson with the Colorado Department of Corrections, in a prepared statement made in June. “Due to a failure of the division to file the parole complaint in the allotted time frames, the parole hold had to be lifted.”

The police affidavit states that when Poloa decided to grab his sawed-off shotgun to confront Andrew Herrera, an acquaintance warned Poloa that there was video surveillance in the apartment complex. Poloa responded by telling his friend that he had nothing to lose because he already faced up to 60 years on pending criminal charges.

Poloa then knocked on the door of Herrera, and shot at him when he answered the door. Poloa's shot missed Herrera and hit the door frame instead.

After the April encounter, Poloa went on the run before being arrested by Colorado Springs police June 22, almost two months after the attempted murder of Herrera.

Poloa's preliminary hearing in the attempted murder case is scheduled Aug. 3. Poloa also has hearings scheduled Aug. 3 for three separate cases in which he faces accusations of motor vehicle theft, aggravated sexual assault and more.

Judge Hilary Gurney of Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court said there is a bond hold in three of Poloa's active cases, making him ineligible to post bond.