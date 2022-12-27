Carlos Alberto Trejo, 36, is accused of killing his roommate with a compound archery bow before attempting to break into the Colorado Spring Police Department's Falcon substation, according to court documents obtained by The Gazette.

Police officers found Trejo had entered the secure back parking lot of the Falcon substation on Dec. 18 and was attempting to break a window to enter the substation, according to an arrest affidavit for Trejo.

When officers spoke with Trejo, he told them that he "just woke up and shot my friend in the chest" with an arrow, and wanted to turn himself in.

Officers found the body of Martin Federico Rodarte in Trejo's apartment. The affidavit states that Rodarte, 37, was dead when officers arrived, and that a compound archery bow was located near his body.

The affidavit states that two days earlier, on Dec. 16, Trejo had called police to report a situation in his apartment that he "had to get away from," but that Trejo refused to give any additional information and did not answer the door when officers arrived at his apartment.

Later that night, according to the affidavit, officers responded to a welfare check at Guthrie's Bar and Grill after Trejo had a "possible acid overdose." He was treated at a hospital for the suspected overdose.

The affidavit states that Trejo admitted he was using acid and cocaine the night of Dec. 16.

The responding officers to the incidents on Dec. 16 stated in the affidavit that they "did not believe Mr. Trejo had actually shot anyone with an arrow this morning, and believed Mr. Trejo was still hallucinating and/or under the influence of narcotics."

Court records list the incident date as Dec. 18, not Dec. 16.

Rodarte was later determined to be Trejo's cousin and new roommate, after Trejo's girlfriend told police she had moved out a few weeks earlier because of a dispute, and that Rodarte moved in.

Trejo was arrested and placed in El Paso County jail on a $500,000 bond, and faces one charge of second-degree murder in connection with Rodarte's death.

Court records show that earlier this year Trejo pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with more than three priors, a class-4 felony, and was sentenced to six years of community corrections.

Trejo is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 25 for a bond/preliminary hearing.