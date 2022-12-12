The man accused of strangling a homeless man in Colorado Springs this fall will face trial, an El Paso County judge determined on Monday.

Luke Joshua Herndon, 34, is accused of killing 41-year-old Kelty Marron on Oct. 10.

Colorado Springs police Officer Dustin Canaan testified that officers responded to a call around 7:50 p.m. regarding an assault at 19 E. Cimarron St. When officers arrived they discovered Marron's body.

Canaan said he detained Herndon when he arrived on scene, and that Herndon confessed to him a short time later.

Herndon told Canaan that an argument broke out and Herndon yelled at two men at a homeless camp — Marron and Ernest Naranjo — to "shut up."

This, according to Canaan's testimony, led to a physical altercation in which Marron began to push and shove Herndon. Herndon became concerned that Marron was attempting to reach for a knife, so he put him in a “cross collar strangle” for only a few seconds until he was unconscious.

"I must have gotten it pretty deep," Herndon told Colorado Springs police Detective Mike Lee after the incident, according to Lee's testimony.

Canaan said Herndon knows Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Gracie Jiu Jitsu.

Naranjo told detectives that Herndon choked Marron for "two to three minutes" and not for a few seconds.

Lee testified that it took Herndon 30 minutes to call for an ambulance after he choked Marron unconscious, because initially Herndon thought Marron was still breathing. Naranjo told investigators that he did not believe Marron was breathing after the incident.

A forensic pathologist with El Paso County, Emily Russell, told the court that Marron was killed via strangulation, and would not have died had he not been strangled.

During cross-examination, Herndon's defense attempted to argue that alcohol could have played a role in Marron's death. But Russell said that while Marron was very intoxicated, there was "no possibility" he would have died without being strangled.

Herndon's defense also argued that he was justified in his use of violence because there was a genuine concern for his safety during the altercation, and that Herndon and Marron were even friends.

Lee confirmed that a black folding knife was found underneath Marron's body following the incident, which the defense argued validated Herndon's use of violence.

The prosecution argued that the two to three minutes Naranjo said Herndon spent choking Marron invalidates any self-defense argument being put forward by the defense.

"That's a long, long time to keep your hands around someone's neck," the prosecution said. "He (Herndon) knew what he was doing."

After hearing the witness testimonies presented by the prosecution, Judge Samuel Evig ruled that the prosecution can continue to pursue a charge of second-degree murder against Herndon.

Herndon is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 17. At that hearing, he is expected to enter a plea and a judge will likely set a trial date.

Herndon is being held at the El Paso County jail on a $50,000 bond.