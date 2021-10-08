A man accused of shooting a Colorado Springs police officer before going on the run saw his trial delayed on Friday.

During a court hearing Friday morning that would have determined whether or not Jacob Sedillo would head to trial for allegations he tried to murder a police officer in June, a district judge extended Sedillo’s trial date to December as his attorneys continue to negotiate with prosecutors in the case.

Sedillo, 26, is next due back in court on Dec. 1.

The judge also ruled to drop an assault charge in Sedillo’s case, at prosecutors’ request. He’s still accused of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one of a police officer.

Just after 8 p.m. the night of June 4, Officer K. Bergstreser was giving a ride-along to a police academy recruit when he noticed two bikers without license plates attached their motorcycles and pulled them over in the parking lot of the AutoZone at 3010 N. Nevada Ave.

As he walked up to the two, he told the bikers — Jacob Sedillo and Paege Bolt — who he was and why he’d pulled them over. Sedillo, who didn’t have his driver’s license, told Bergstreser that neither he nor Bolt had registrations, endorsements or insurance for their motorcycles.

Bergstreser turned back toward his vehicle to run Sedillo and Bolt through police databases. When he did, Bolt later told police, Sedillo leaned over to tell him he had "get out of here."

As Bergstreser searched, he found Sedillo was wanted on an active felony warrant. Just as he did, Sedillo hopped on his motorcycle and started the engine, prompting Bergstreser to spring from his vehicle and run over to pull Sedillo, loudly revving, from the bike.

Sedillo fought Bergstreser back, and during a brief lull in the grapple a woman inside the AutoZone watched Sedillo whirl off his bike, pull a gun from his hip, and point-blank unleash a volley of bullets at the officer.

Bergstreser, in full retreat, said he felt his right arm go limp as Sedillo continued to shoot at him, and aired that he’d been shot and needed backup. Sedillo jumped back on his bike and zoomed away, leaving Bolt at the scene and Bergstreser’s ride-along to put him in a tourniquet.

Backup soon arrived, and sent Bergstreser to Penrose Main Hospital, where he was treated for three gunshot wounds, including one that had broken his right arm, and was released a few days later. Sedillo was captured by Colorado Springs SWAT units, who were assisted by other federal agencies, on June 8.

Sedillo, who appeared in court in custody on Friday, is being held without bond until his next court date in December, when he’s expected to either enter a plea agreement or go to trial.