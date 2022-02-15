A trial date was set for a man suspected of shooting a Colorado Springs mother of three in a parking lot in May 2020.

Billy Torrez, 26, was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a 36-year-old Samantha Morgan in a parking lot near 4600 Hinsdale Way, near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road. Morgan later died at a Colorado Springs hospital.

At Tuesday's arraignment hearing Fourth Judicial District Judge Eric Bentley scheduled Torrez's trial to begin June 6.

Torrez pleaded not guilty on all charges including first-degree murder, assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, among other charges.

More than a year elapsed between the time of Morgan's death and Torrez's arrest which came in Aug. 2021.

Police say they were called initially to a report of a shooting victim who was taken to a hospital.

Police at the time said officers questioned occupants of a car who accompanied Morgan to the hospital.

Court records show Torrez pleaded guilty to felony menacing in 2018, assault in a 2015 and motor vehicle theft in 2014.

Torrez is being held in the El Paso County jail without bond.