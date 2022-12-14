David Mitchell, the man accused of killing his estranged wife in Colorado Springs and driving her body to the county jail before turning himself in, pleaded guilty to all charges on Wednesday.

Mitchell, 51, accepted a deal that saw him plead guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault, as well as two violent-crime sentence enhancements, for killing his estranged wife, Melody Horton.

According to previous reporting from The Gazette, Mitchell killed Horton after disputes over money caused him to be “stressed,” according to an affidavit.

On June 24, Mitchell picked up Horton, 44, under the ruse of taking her to pay off their phone bill together, the affidavit said. Instead, moments after picking her up in his car, Mitchell shot her several times, killing her, according to police reports.

Mitchell then drove himself and Horton’s body to the El Paso County jail, where he initially planned to kill himself in the parking lot to ensure their bodies would be found, according to the affidavit.

However, when Mitchell arrived he decided to walk inside the jail and turn himself in, reports said. Police records indicate Mitchell told deputies he “could not muster the courage to shoot himself.”

Mitchell was originally facing a charge of first-degree murder — and was scheduled to face a jury trial on Feb. 6 after initially pleading not guilty to all charges in October — but the plea agreement required for that charge to be amended to second-degree murder.

A sentencing hearing date of March 10, 2023, was scheduled following Mitchell's plea being entered. Judge Erin Sokol noted Mitchell is facing 40 to 68 years in the Department of Corrections.

Mitchell will remain in El Paso County jail until after his sentencing hearing.