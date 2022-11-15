Joshua Johnson, the man accused of killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens over the summer is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Johnson will appear in 4th Judicial District Court for an arraignment hearing, when his attorneys have the option to enter a plea on the charge of first-degree murder.

If Johnson pleads not guilty, or not guilty by reason of insanity, a trial date could be set.

Johnson appeared in court for his preliminary hearing in September. Judge Eric Bentley determined there was sufficient evidence presented by the prosecution against Johnson to go to trial for the charge of first-degree murder.

"Who do you believe was responsible for the death of Riley Whitelaw?" prosecuting attorney Anthony Gioia asked Colorado Springs police detective Stephen Aulino, one of three witnesses called to testify by the prosecution during the preliminary hearing.

"Joshua Johnson," Aulino responded.

Johnson, 28, allegedly killed Walgreens co-worker Whitelaw in the breakroom of the store at 6820 Centennial Blvd. in June. He continues to be held in El Paso County jail with no possibility of bond.