Joshua Johnson, the man accused of killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens, is heading toward a trial.

Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Eric Bentley on Wednesday determined that the prosecution presented sufficient evidence to continue pursuing charges against Johnson.

Johnson, 28, allegedly killed Walgreens co-worker Whitelaw in the breakroom of the store at 6820 Centennial Blvd. in June.

The decision from Bentley means Johnson will return to court for his arraignment on Nov. 15, when Johnson will be able to enter a plea for the first time.

If Johnson pleads not guilty, or not guilty by reason of insanity, a trial date could be set. Johnson is charged with first-degree murder.

The end of the preliminary hearing, which began last Friday, saw both the prosecution and defense make brief arguments to Bentley. Prosecutor Anthony Gioia spoke to the overwhelming evidence presented by three witnesses that implicates Johnson as Whitelaw's killer.

"Who do you believe was responsible for the death of Riley Whitelaw?" Gioia asked Colorado Springs police detective Stephen Aulino, one of three witnesses called to testify by the prosecution, on Friday.

"Joshua Johnson," Aulino responded.

Defense attorney Deana O'Reily responded by claiming that the prosecution had not presented any evidence that truly implicates Johnson in the crime, describing the evidence as "circumstantial."

Before issuing his decision, Bentley spoke to the points made by Johnson's defense. While Bentley agreed that it was true there was no physical evidence — such as DNA or finger prints — presented, it would also be "unusual" for such evidence to be presented at a preliminary hearing.

Ultimately, Bentley firmly sided with the prosecution.

"The evidence presented in this case is sufficient to very easily clear the bar," Bentley said, referring to the burden of proof required to pursue charges past the preliminary hearing.

Bentley described Johnson's alleged attempt to clean the crime scene after killing Whitelaw as "clumsy" and described Johnson's story of another man committing the crime as a "wildly implausible story."

On Friday, Aulino testified that Johnson told him he hadn't killed Whitelaw, but that he walked into the breakroom and discovered "a mysterious man ... with blue eyes that had a gray tint" stabbing Whitelaw.

Johnson claimed to Aulino that this man attacked Johnson after he entered the breakroom, and after suffering scratches to his face and arms he ran. When Aulino asked Johnson why he didn't call the police, he said that he was scared, and that the mysterious attacker "knew his address."

On the evening of June 11, Whitelaw was found dead inside the breakroom of the Walgreens, having suffered injuries to her neck.

The following day, Johnson was arrested more than 100 miles from Colorado Springs by Colorado State Patrol with scratches on his face and hands, which Johnson said he got from having been attacked at a Walgreens in Colorado Springs, according to an affidavit.

According to the same affidavit, Whitelaw had made complaints to her manager at Walgreens about Johnson more than a year before her death, saying he was making “advances towards her” that made Whitelaw uncomfortable.

Several weeks before her death, Whitelaw had requested different hours so she would no longer have to work with Johnson, according to the affidavit. However, when Whitelaw asked for additional hours, she was told it would require her to work with Johnson.

Johnson was returned to Colorado Springs after he was found by state troopers. He told police that at one time he had a crush on Whitelaw but didn’t anymore, and that he was in the breakroom and “fell in the blood.” After falling, Johnson said, he went home to change clothes.

Johnson continues to be held in El Paso County jail with no possibility of bond.