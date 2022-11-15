Joshua Johnson, the man accused of killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens over the summer, pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder at an arraignment hearing Tuesday.

Johnson appeared in 4th Judicial District Court for an arraignment hearing, where his attorneys had the option to enter a plea. Follow @ZachNDupont on Twitter for updates.

A jury trial is now scheduled to begin March 6, 2023.

Joshua Johnson, the man who allegedly killed his teenage coworker at a Colorado Springs Walgreens over the summer, just pleaded not guilty in court this afternoon. Jury trial now set for March 6th, 2023. @csgazette — Zach Dupont (@ZachNDupont) November 15, 2022

Johnson's attorney Deana O'Reily told the court that the prosecution was unwilling to negotiate on the case, leaving Johnson no choice but to enter a not guilty plea at Tuesday's hearing.

Prosecuting attorney Anthony Gioia told the court he anticipates that the trial will last two weeks.

Johnson appeared in court for his preliminary hearing in September. Judge Eric Bentley determined there was sufficient evidence presented by the prosecution against Johnson to go to trial for the charge of first-degree murder.

"Who do you believe was responsible for the death of Riley Whitelaw?" Gioia asked Colorado Springs police detective Stephen Aulino, one of three witnesses called to testify by the prosecution during the preliminary hearing.

"Joshua Johnson," Aulino responded.

Johnson, 28, allegedly killed Walgreens co-worker Whitelaw in the breakroom of the store at 6820 Centennial Blvd. in June. He continues to be held in El Paso County jail with no possibility of bond.

Johnson will return to court prior to his jury trial on Jan. 27, 2023, for a motions hearing.