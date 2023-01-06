On Friday afternoon Carnel Davis pleaded not guilty to all charges for allegedly killing 37-year-old Glenn Fruster outside the Havana Nightclub in Colorado Springs last year.

Davis, 41, faces 12 charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and menacing for allegedly killing Fruster on Aug. 19, 2022.

At a preliminary hearing in November, new information was revealed where the prosecution claimed that not only did Davis kill Fruster, but that he also attempted to shoot and kill two other woman — one of which was his ex-girlfriend — outside the nightclub just minutes prior to Fruster's death.

During the preliminary hearing, where Judge Diana May determined there was probable cause to bound Davis over for trial, the prosecution showed video evidence of what they claimed was Davis shooting and killing Fruster.

In the surveillance video shown to the court, Fruster can be seen walking in front of a car Davis had entered, and as soon as Fruster walks past the front of the car a series of bright lights — which CSPD detective Matthew Kerr testified he believed to be gunshots — can be seen from the passenger side of the car. Davis' defense attorneys argued that he shot Fruster out of self-defense, and pointed to a handgun found among Fruster's belongings as proof.

While May didn't find the defense's argument sufficient for charges to be dismissed, the self-defense argument will likely be used again at his upcoming trial.

The jury trial for Davis is scheduled to begin on May 15, but he will next appear in court on March 17, for a motions hearing. The prosecution estimated that the trial will likely be around two weeks long.

Davis appeared to the Friday hearing in custody, and currently resides in the El Paso County jail with no possibility of posting bond.