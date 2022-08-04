Arrest documents from a kidnapping incident in Fountain last week allege that a 28-year-old man taught a 7-year-old boy how to smoke marijuana, got him high, and smoked methamphetamine around him.
Kristopher Lockit was arrested Sunday on suspicion of kidnapping, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and reckless endangerment after Ashton Laymon had been reported missing. According to arrest records, Lockit told police he had seen Ashton across the street from a 7-Eleven at 601 S. Santa Fe. Ave. a week ago. Lockit learned Ashton's name Saturday at Connie's Cupboard, a thrift store that gives to the homeless, at 594 Santa Fe. Lockit and the two started hanging out that same day, walking by a creek.
Lockit had a friend, Kristopher Davidson, pick up him and Ashton, arrest papers show. The adults were in the front of the vehicle and Ashton was in the back when Lockit and Davidson started smoking marijuana.
According to arrest papers, Lockit told police he gave some marijuana to Ashton to smoke. They were smoking marijuana resin and Ashton was having difficulty getting it to light. Lockit helped Ashton "light the marijuana, lit it for him and demonstrated to Ashton how to inhale and hold it in." Lockit told police he felt Ashton was high because he "had mellowed out."
Afterward, the three wanted to spend time at Davidson's house in Falcon. Davidson drove Ashton to his home so he could ask his parents for permission to hang out. Lockit told Ashton to "tell his parents that he wanted to stay a couple nights at a friend's house."
Ashton asked his mother, identified as 34-year-old LaAmber Miller, if he could spend the night at someone's house. According to arrest records, Miller reported Ashton missing the next morning. She then told police that Ashton did not tell her whose home he was going to.
She told police that she told him no and that he went back outside to play. She said she didn't check to see if he had come home that evening before she went to bed. She was later issued a criminal summons for child abuse.
Arrest records say that when Ashton left his mom to go back outside, he returned to the vehicle and told Lockit and Davidson he could spend the night at their house.
Lockit then contacted his drug dealer to buy meth. The four of them drove to a Safeway where the dealer's girlfriend worked. Lockit told police Ashton persuaded a customer to give Lockit $10, which he used to purchase the meth from the girlfriend.
Lockit told police he smoked some of the meth when Ashton was not in the car. He said he smoked more when he, Ashton and Davidson arrived at Davidson's home in Falcon. Lockit and Ashton were in the same room at the time, but Lockit told police he "made sure not to exhale in Ashton's direction."
Lockit said he set his alarm for early in the morning so as to be gone before Davidson's parents woke up. Lockit and Ashton went to a different property, where they stayed in a shed set up as chicken coop, arrest records state.
Ashton tried to leave the coop several times, but Lockit prevented him from leaving and eventually put a lock on the door. He would later give Ashton the key, but told him he could not leave.
According to arrest documents, Lockit told police he began to reassess the situation and thought he should probably take Ashton home. When asked what changed, Lockit said "he started thinking about the situation and feel (sic) it wasn't right."
According the documents, police canvassed residents in the area and with information from Lockit's aunt, eventually found Ashton, Lockit and Davidson in a shed at Davidson's residence in Falcon.