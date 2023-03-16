The man accused of killing an El Paso County ranch hand in 2021 will undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he is mentally fit for his case to proceed, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Kevin Armondo Chaparro-Macias, 26, is accused of killing Donaciano Amaya, 46, on May 12, 2021, in Rush.

Amaya reportedly worked as a ranch hand for Courtney and Nicole Mallery, two Black ranchers in Yoder whose ongoing, highly-publicized dispute with a neighbor has led to allegations of stalking and racism.

At the end of the hearing, Nicole Mallery could be heard yelling something at Chaparro-Macias before she left the courtroom.

"Leave right now," Judge Frances Johnson demanded during Nicole Mallery's outburst.

Johnson made a formal record of Nicole Mallery's outburst after a request from the prosecution.

Courtney Mallery had previously said he believed Amaya's homicide was a "clear message" to the couple to get out of their home in Yoder, which is 14 miles east of the May 2021 crime scene. In the release, the Sheriff's Office said allegations of the homicide being "a racially motivated hate message toward the Mallerys" were false.

Nicole and Courtney Mallery face charges in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court. Nicole Mallery is accused of second- and third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and a first responder in 2021 and Courtney Mallery is accused of felony stalking.

Chaparro-Macias is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body.

If Chaparro-Macias is determined incompetent to proceed, his case must be halted until he is restored to competency. When the judge asked him if he understood, Chaparro-Macias shrugged in response.

The defense requested that the evaluation take place at the El Paso County jail, where Chaparro-Macias is being held without bond.

The court is expected to receive an update on Chaparro-Macias' competency evaluation at his next court date on April 20.