Letecia Stauch was found guilty by a jury of murdering her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch after a five-week trial concluded Monday in Colorado Springs.

In a verdict returned after approximetly eight hours of deliberation, a 12-member jury found Letecia Stauch guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree murder of a child under the age of 12 a person in a position of trust, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.

Follow @ZachNDupont on Twitter for updates.

Many of those in the courtroom at the reading of the verdict were in tears, including Gannon's mother Landen Hiott, who shared a big hug with Gannon's father Al Stauch.

For being convicted of first-degree murder, Stauch will be given a mandatory sentence of life in prison, per Colorado law. Judge Gregory Werner decided to proceed directly to sentencing following the guilty verdict, but was first meeting with the jury before the formal sentencing.

Closing arguments were made Friday, when the jury was given the case.

Stauch stood trial more than three years after she reported her stepson missing from their home southeast of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County in January 2020. She killed Gannon in his bedroom and hid his body in a suitcase, according to prosecutors. In the weeks that followed, Stauch covered her tracks by telling a series of fictitious stories and hiding evidence leading up to her arrest on March 2, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Evidence in the trial revealed Stauch moved the suitcase containing Gannon's body from a basement storage room to a parking lot at the Colorado Springs airport then to a wooded area near Palmer Lake, eventually throwing it off a bridge in Florida, where it was found on March 18, 2020.

On Feb. 11, 2022, Stauch pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the four counts in connection with what both her defense and prosecutors agreed was Gannon's "brutal" murder. An autopsy report revealed Gannon was stabbed 18 times, beaten with an unknown blunt object and shot once in the head.

Stauch's defense didn't deny that she had killed her stepson, but argued the killing happened during a psychotic break. Prosecutors argued her actions before, during and after the murder were calculated.

Stauch's trial, which began with jury selection on March 20, took five weeks to complete.

The last week of trial was primarily focused on Stauch's sanity, and the conflicting sanity reports from the state forensic psychologist Dr. Loandra Torres, and the defense's expert Dr. Dorothy Lewis.

During closing arguments given Friday morning, both sets of attorneys attempted to damage the credibility of the opposition counsel's expert while at the same time boosting the credibility of its own witnesses.

The prosecution alleged Dr. Lewis did not conduct a thorough examination and only found Stauch insane for a paycheck, while the defense claimed it had one of the most highly respected psychiatrists in the country as its expert and that it was "insulting" to insinuate Lewis only found the defendant insane for a paycheck.

Ultimately, the jury opted against the sanity report from Lewis, who found Stauch to be insane at the time she killed Gannon, when they found her guilty on all charges.