The first mental health professional to testify in the murder trial of Letecia Stauch, accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, faced a tense period of questioning Tuesday as the defense contested the validity of her assessment of Stauch’s sanity during incarceration.

Christine Mohr, a clinical and forensic psychologist who oversaw psychiatric care in the El Paso County jail in 2020, conducted Stauch’s initial mental health assessment on March 5, 2020, shortly after Stauch’s arrest three days prior.

Her testimony was highly anticipated in a trial hinged on the state of Stauch’s sanity at the time she allegedly stabbed and shot her stepson, hid his body in a suitcase and disposed of his body in Florida.

While the prosecution hopes to convince a jury the 39-year-old woman not only killed Gannon, but knew what she was doing and tried to cover up the crime, the defense has opted not to dispute crime evidence but has instead argued that Stauch had a “psychotic crack” at the time of the killing, according to an evaluation by a defense-hired expert who found Stauch insane.

Mohr began her testimony by explaining that she normally puts all inmates accused of first-degree murder, including Stauch, on suicide watch as a cautionary practice for their safety, but that Stauch appeared “very calm (and) polite” and carried “lucid, fluid” conversation.

Mohr testified that Stauch never exhibited “overt” symptoms of dissociative disorder or bipolar disorder, such as glancing around the room, talking to herself or having lapses in memory, and that she never referred to herself by a different name or spoke in a different accent.

When asked about any history of mental illness, Stauch only reported general anxiety disorder and did not mention any trauma from molestation during her childhood or previous commitments to hospitals, Mohr said. She said Stauch did claim emotional abuse in her marriage to her then-husband Al Stauch, who would tell her “she was never a good stepmom.”

Mohr said Stauch would often “blurt out” information about her case voluntarily, and on March 9 told Mohr that she had “control of her brain” and wanted to “be an advocate” for herself.

“Mentally, I’m fine,” Stauch said, according to the testimony. “I’m not guilty, the truth will come out.”

Mohr also said she believed she was the first to tell Stauch that Gannon’s body had been found, but did not include where. She said Stauch “was a bit tearful” and had a "normal, but limited" reaction, and that Stauch responded that she had “never been to Florida.”

Prosecutor Dave Young said he believed Stauch would not have known to mention Florida if she had not been involved in Gannon’s disappearance, given that Mohr was the first to inform her of Gannon’s death.

According to Mohr, Stauch began to announce to jail staff that she was going to become manic and impulsive, take on different personalities and pull out her hair. But Mohr said that people truly experiencing dissociation rarely know when a shift in personality will occur, and that Stauch’s increasingly erratic behavior coincided with her beginning to bring issue to her competency in court.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Will Cook seemed to link the quality of care at the jail under Mohr’s leadership to a 2020 lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office and her employer, for-profit jail medical care provider, Wellpath. The lawsuit was filed after COVID-19 sickened more than 1,000 people incarcerated there.

Cook seemed to imply that Stauch’s behavior could have been in response to that care, and said that her 23-hour-per-day confinement made for “terrible” conditions for properly conducting mental health evaluations.

“They don’t act in jail like they would out in the street, would they?” he asked.

Cook also asked Mohr if, because Stauch was checked on every 15 minutes, it was possible that shifts in her personality in her cell went undetected. He also questioned the validity of her ruling out dissociative identity disorder within a 30-40-minute analysis.

Mohr said it was "possible" those shifts could go undetected, but said that people with the disorder would be likely to self-report to address lower quality of life, and noted that no one who knew Stauch ever said they had witnessed such behavior.

Tensions grew toward the end of the day, when Young provided a jail log showing no attorneys had visited Stauch before she was informed of Gannon's death. Cook said that virtual visits are not counted on official jail visitor records and objected during Young's presentation.

When Young retorted, Judge Gregory Werner silenced the courtroom.

"Stop it, both of you," Werner said, telling the attorneys that they would only be allowed to address him, not each other.

After the jury was dismissed, Cook said he would like to add at least one more witness - possibly an attorney who met with Stauch virtually ahead of her assessment with Mohr - to the defense's list next week.

Werner expressed concern that such a move may violate attorney-client privilege, and that he would have to meet with Stauch personally before granting that request.