The trial of a Colorado woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in 2020 continues Wednesday with testimony from a former El Paso County Sheriff's detective.

Gannon Stauch's alleged killer and stepmom, Letecia Stauch, faces 13 charges, including first-degree murder, child abuse and tampering with evidence. If found guilty of the first-degree murder charge, Stauch will be given a mandatory sentence of life in prison, per Colorado law. The trial is expected to last 6-8 weeks.

