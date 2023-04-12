Stepson Killing

FILE - This March 5, 2020 booking photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows Letecia Stauch. A prosecutor says Stauch knew what she was doing when she stabbed her young stepson 18 times and then shot him in the head before driving across the country to dump a suitcase with his remains inside over the side of a bridge in the Florida Panhandle. The statement came Monday, April 3, 2023, at the start of the murder trial of Stauch, over three years after Gannon Stauch was killed.

 Uncredited - hogp, El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The trial of a Colorado woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in 2020 continues Wednesday with testimony from a former El Paso County Sheriff's detective. 

Gannon Stauch's alleged killer and stepmom, Letecia Stauch, faces 13 charges, including first-degree murder, child abuse and tampering with evidence. If found guilty of the first-degree murder charge, Stauch will be given a mandatory sentence of life in prison, per Colorado law. The trial is expected to last 6-8 weeks.   

For the latest updates from day seven of the trial, follow Gazette courts reporter Zachary Dupont on Twitter; see his Twitter feed below ⬇️.

Keep scrolling for links to earlier coverage from the trial, including testimony from Stauch's half brother,  Gannon's father  and a neighbor.

Watch a live feed from inside the courtroom here and look out for the full story this evening on gazette.com

