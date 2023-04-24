Testimony on Monday in the murder trial of Letecia Stauch detailed her evasive behavior after her arrest and blood sample analysis linking her to the room where prosecutors say she killed her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon.

The prosecution, hoping to prove Stauch not only killed Gannon, but knew what she was doing and tried to cover up the crime, began the day showing more excerpts from a five-hour video interview conducted by now-former Denver-based FBI agent Jonathan Grusing. The recording was first presented in court on Friday.

The interview took place after Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020, in South Carolina, roughly two weeks before a road construction crew discovered a suitcase containing her stepson’s remains in the Florida panhandle.

According to forensic data, the fifth grader was stabbed 18 times and shot in the head in his Lorson Ranch home southeast of Colorado Springs in January 2020. His body was then stuffed in a suitcase and transported 1,400 miles to be dumped in Florida.

In excerpts shown Monday, Grusing continued his “collaborative” method of questioning heard in court Friday, in which he implored Stauch to help him find Gannon. During questioning, Grusing told the court that he tried divulging certain facts about the investigation in an attempt to get Stauch to clarify or add details surrounding her stepson’s disappearance, but she refused.

“There’s only one reason you won’t tell me,” Grusing said, adding that he believed something “really bad” had happened to Gannon.

At one point, Stauch attributed heavy blood in Gannon’s room to a miscarriage, District Attorney Michael Allen said, and she also told Grusing that Gannon suffered from heavy nosebleeds.

The longest stalemate between Stauch and the investigator resulted when Stauch refused to describe her last memory of Gannon, including his facial expression and what he was doing. Grusing told her that parents never forget — even decades later — the image of the last time they saw their child alive.

“Gannon was happy,” she finally said, before quickly clarifying in the present tense: “Gannon is my favorite stepchild.”

In an excerpt shown Friday, Grusing confronted Stauch about information investigators had culled from her internet search history, including phrases such as “blood spurting from arterial bleed,” and “I don’t like my stepson.”

Allen asked Grusing if Stauch’s evasiveness was “calculated” and a “logical thought process” one may use to avoid self-incrimination, and whether Stauch appeared to understand what could be “damning” in her case.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Very,” Grusing said.

During cross-examination, Stauch’s team — which isn’t focusing its defense on disputing the evidence, but instead maintains she had “no idea” what she was doing — asked Grusing if he thought it strange that Stauch referred to herself as “Tecia” during the interview.

Grusing said he didn’t think it odd at the time, but acknowledged that “it would be unusual” if someone repeatedly referred to themself in the third person. He noted that he’s known “self-absorbed” people to do so, however, and that he never heard Stauch call herself names like “Taylor,” “Jasmine” or “Maria Sanchez.”

Witnesses David Donati, a special agent with the FBI working in Colorado Springs at the time of Gannon’s disappearance, and Dwight Falkofske, an electronics engineer and automotive forensic specialist with the FBI, outlined how they retrieved “geo-coordinates” and time stamps from Stauch’s 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan, but that data was not shared with the court.

In the afternoon, jurors heard testimony from forensic serologist Sherrie Holes and DNA analyst Donna Manogue, both with the Colorado Springs Police Department Metro Crime Lab, about blood sample analysis completed on various items found at the crime scene.

During her testimony, Holes, an expert in body fluids, went through over 20 packages containing Gannon’s toothbrush, sections of carpet, black Nike sneakers believed to be Stauch’s, a large pink suitcase, a blanket and more, explaining how each exhibit tested “positive for presumptive presence” of blood after chemical color or trace swabbing tests.

Those items and positive tests were then forwarded to Manogue, who testified about how she was able to confirm that the blood at the scene matched DNA on Gannon's toothbrush, and that the DNA belonged to Gannon based on cheek swabs provided by his biological parents.

Once remains believed to be Gannon were recovered, Manogue said, she matched the toothbrush and blood DNA to a femur sample. A separate analysis of a rib bone, completed by an analyst in Florida, also matched to build a more robust genetic profile, she said.

Traces of his blood were found on one of the sneakers, despite the shoes being washed, Manogue said. She said the shoes contained DNA that matched the results of a cheek swab provided by Stauch.

Three witnesses are expected to testify Tuesday, Allen told the court.