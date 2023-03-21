Attorneys representing Letecia Stauch revealed Tuesday that their psychiatrist concluded in her report that Stauch was insane and “in a psychotic state” at the time of her stepson Gannon’s murder.

Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, in January 2020 and driving his body to Florida, where she attempted to dispose of his remains. Stauch appeared in court for her second day of trial wearing a light blue button-up shirt and dress pants.

The findings of the defense’s sanity report, conducted by Dr. Dorothy Lewis, were unknown until Tuesday when defense attorney Josh Tolini informed the potential jurors in the courtroom that his expert found Stauch to be insane.

Court records show that the report was filed to the court on Thursday after significant complaints from 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen about not receiving the report at the pre-trial readiness conference earlier this month.

Allen said at Stauch’s pre-trial conference earlier this month that if the report was not received before trial, the prosecution could move to exclude Dr. Lewis from testifying at trial.

Allen said not having the report borders on "bad faith" from the defense's expert.

"This is a disrespect to court deadlines," Allen said. "I've never seen anything like this."

The frustration from Allen was shared by Judge Gregory Werner, who openly questioned how 13 months after Stauch pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all charges — and seven months since Stauch's first sanity report was filed with the court — that the defense's report had yet to be filed.

Delays in the case have occurred, in part, because of the sanity evaluation. Initially, Stauch, 39, pleaded not guilty to the charges, but in February 2022 Werner granted her permission to change her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

The first mental health evaluation conducted by the psychiatric hospital in Pueblo found Stauch to be sane, Werner said at a hearing in August.

Tuesday marks the first time that the findings of the second sanity evaluation had been revealed. The woman conducting the evaluation — Dr. Lewis — is a former clinical professor of psychiatry at Yale University, the author of several books on the topic of the insanity plea and the subject of the documentary “Crazy, Not Insane.”

The documentary outlines Lewis’ work with notorious serial killers such as Ted Bundy, Arthur Shawcross, John Allen Muhammed and many others.

Lewis is expected to testify at some point during the trial.

Another 75 potential jurors were welcomed into court Tuesday morning for the second day of Stauch’s jury selection, as the court continues to work toward finding 16 people to serve during the murder trial that could last up to two months.

On the first day of the trial on Monday, the court spent seven hours trimming a group of 75 potential jurors to 20; they will return to court on April 3 for the final portion of jury selection.

Attorneys plan to spend two weeks selecting a group of 110 people who say they could serve on the jury trial without conflict, after finding 20 potential jurors on Monday attorneys need 90 more before the end of jury selection can begin.

Many potential jurors will likely be unable to be present for the entirety of the trial. Others have been exposed to media coverage of the case, according to Werner, who said he expects the trial to last at least through mid-May.

Concerns over the length of the trial arose Monday when 48 of the 75 potential jurors told Werner that the length of the trial would be a significant issue in their lives.

Those issues were again apparent Tuesday when 39 of the 75 candidates indicated the length of the trial would be a significant issue.

Mirroring Monday's session, many potential jurors Tuesday said the length of trial would impact their jobs, college studies or vacation plans.

Several potential jurors today said health issues — either their own or a loved one's — would be a serious problem if they were selected.

Others today told Werner that past experiences with child abuse would be make it difficult for them to serve.

In a contrast to Monday, a significant portion of the potential jurors informed Werner that there is no way they could be unbiased if chosen to be on the jury.

“My mind is made up, and I am positive I can’t overcome my bias,” one potential juror informed Werner.

“I just don’t beehive she is insane,” another potential juror remarked.

“I know I couldn’t change my mind,” a third person stated.

On Monday, many who stated they had a bias also indicated to the court they would be willing to try and hear out the evidence and presume Stauch’s innocence despite prior exposure to media.

Prior to the lunch break Werner dismissed 20 more potential jurors, most of whom had indicated to the court they would be unable to change their mind. Only 32 people will take part in voir dire this afternoon.

Stauch faces 13 charges including first-degree murder, child abuse and tampering with evidence.

In addition to the murder trial, Stauch faces a second case in which she is accused of attempting to escape from the El Paso County jail in May 2020.

Stauch was arrested in South Carolina in March 2020 and has been in jail ever since. She faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.