Another 75 potential jurors were welcomed into court this morning for the second day of Letecia Stauch’s jury selection, as the court continues to work toward finding 16 people to serve during the murder trial that could last up to two months.

Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon, in January 2020 and driving his body to Florida, where she attempted to dispose of his remains. Stauch appeared in court on Tuesday wearing a light blue button-up shirt and dress pants.

On the first day of the trial on Monday, the court spent seven hours trimming a group of 75 potential jurors to 20; they will return to court on April 3 for the final portion of jury selection.

Attorneys plan to spend two weeks selecting a group of 110 people who say they could serve on the jury trial without conflict.

Many potential jurors will likely be unable to be present for the entirety of the trial. Others have been exposed to media coverage of the case, according to Judge Gregory Werner, who said he expects the trial to last at least through mid-May.

Concerns over the length of the trial arose Monday when 48 of the 75 potential jurors told Werner that the length of the trial would be a significant issue in their lives.

Those issues were again apparent today when 39 of the 75 candidates indicated the length of the trial would be a significant issue.

Mirroring Monday's session, many potential jurors today said the length of trial would impact their jobs, college studies or vacation plans.

Several potential jurors today said health issues - either their own or a loved one's - would be a serious problem if they were selected.

Others today told Werner that past experiences with child abuse would be make it difficult for them to serve.

Stauch faces 13 charges including first-degree murder, child abuse and tampering with evidence.

In addition to the murder trial, Stauch faces a second case in which she is accused of attempting to escape from the El Paso County jail in May 2020.

Stauch was arrested in South Carolina in March 2020 and has been in jail ever since. She faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.