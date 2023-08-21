Letecia Stauch, the convicted killer of her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch, has been moved to an out-of-state prison facility after being found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this year, according to the Department of Corrections.

Colorado Department of Corrections spokesperson Annie Skinner confirmed to The Gazette that Stauch had been taken out of state to a Kansas prison facility this week. Stauch had previously been incarcerated at the Denver Women's Correctional Facility.

"CDOC regularly utilizes interstate transfers to manage our population and to best protect the safety and security of our facilities," Skinner wrote in a statement when asked why Stauch had been moved out of Colorado.

Skinner did not respond to a question from The Gazette regarding if there was a specific incident that led to Stauch's transfer to Kansas, or to which Kansas prison facility Stauch had been transferred to.

Stauch's attorney at trial Josh Tolini told The Gazette that he did not know why the Department of Corrections opted to move Stauch out of state, but said that his guess was that Stauch was moved for safety concerns due to the high-profile nature of her case.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Spokesperson Howard Black told The Gazette that the District Attorney's Office has no information regarding Stauch's transfer.

Stauch was sentenced to life in prison by an El Paso County judge in May of this year after the jury in the six-week-long trial found Stauch guilty of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch.