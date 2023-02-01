Letecia Stauch is set to appear in court on Thursday,just over a month before her trial for allegedly killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon is scheduled to begin.

Stauch is scheduled to appear for a motions hearing, and court records obtained by The Gazette outline the five points of discussion the court hopes to address on Thursday afternoon.

The biggest points of conversation are likely to be two outstanding defense motions that Judge Gregory Werner has yet to rule on, and issues regarding a mental health evaluation being conducted by a defense expert.

The two issues yet to be ruled on by Werner are regarding a motion for a change of venue for Stauch's jury trial, and a motion to waive the jury trial entirely in favor of a court trial. If a court trial took place instead of a jury trial only Werner would listen to evidence and testimony presented and make a verdict of guilty or not guilty — no jury present.

The mental health evaluation being conducted by a defense expert is the second evaluation to be conducted on Stauch. The first evaluation was conducted by the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo in 2022. At a previous hearing in August Werner stated that the first evaluation conducted by CMHIP found her to be sane.

Stauch's defense counsel told the court that a report on her second mental health evaluation would take place in late October or early November and a report would be filed to the court 30 days after the evaluation. Court records, obtained by The Gazette, filed on Jan. 25, show that the second mental health evaluation report has yet to be filed to the court.

Stauch has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all charges she currently faces for allegedly killing Gannon in January, 2020.

The three remaining points of discussion for Thursday's motions hearing will be to confirm the mechanics of jury selection, to discuss the potential witnesses at trial and to outline any media restrictions for the trial.

Stauch's trial is scheduled to begin on March 20, more than three years after Gannon's death.

Delays in the case have occurred, in part, because of the need for the mental health evaluation; initially, Stauch pleaded not guilty to the charges, but in February of 2022 Werner granted her permission to change her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Stauch faces 13 charges for allegedly killing Gannon including first-degree murder, child abuse, two counts of tampering with evidence and more.

In addition to the first-degree murder case, Stauch also faces a second case in which she is accused of attempting to escape from the El Paso County jail in May 2020.

Stauch was arrested in South Carolina in March 2020 and has been in jail since then after being extradited to Colorado. If convicted of first-degree murder, she faces life in prison.