The mental health evaluation of Letecia Stauch is still not complete after months of waiting, according to an El Paso County judge.

The lack of a complete mental health evaluation from the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo means the case can't continue, and a new hearing date must be set.

"Nothing can be done, and the case can't move forward without this report," Judge Gregory Werner said in court Thursday afternoon.

Stauch is accused of having killed her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon, in 2020.

Instead of setting a new hearing date, Judge Werner opted instead to wait until the mental health evaluation is complete to set a new date, something Werner described as "unorthodox."

Neither District Attorney Michael Allen nor Stauch's defense attorney Joshua Tolini objected to not setting a new hearing date.

Werner said that the hearing would be set out a minimum of two weeks after the mental health evaluation is received, to give family of the victim time to make travel arraignments to be in court.

Tolini did, however, express his desire to file for a show cause hearing if the doctors responsible for the mental health evaluation at CMHIP don't send information they have thus far to the defense, something which was agreed upon at the previous court hearing in June if the evaluation wasn't complete.

If a a request for a show cause hearing is filed it would require a CMHIP representative to appear in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court and show cause for why the evaluation continues to be delayed.

Tolini indicated he would file for a show cause hearing on Wednesday if he does not receive documents from CMHIP.

District Attorney Allen disagreed with the need for a show cause hearing and described it as "going off on a tangent."

Werner, though, said himself that if the mental health evaluation is not completed soon that he would like for the doctor responsible for the evaluation in court "regardless."

Stauch has been awaiting trial on the case for more than two years, but delays have occurred due to the need for her to have a sanity evaluation done due to her plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Most recently, Stauch was in 4th Judicial District Court in June, when the court was informed that more time was needed to complete her evaluation.

Initially, Stauch pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against her, but in February she was granted permission by Werner to change her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

The change in plea required the state to conduct a mental health evaluation on Stauch, which the court is still waiting to receive after several months.

In addition to a murder charge, Stauch faces charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence. If convicted of the first-degree murder charge, she faces life in prison.

Stauch also currently faces a second case in which she stands accused of attempting to escape from El Paso County jail.

Investigators believe Stauch killed Gannon sometime after 2 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2020. She seemingly cooperated with authorities who were searching for Gannon when he was reported missing, but authorities quickly began to suspect a homicide. Deputies searched the Stauch home on Feb. 3.

The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced it had found Gannon’s body less than two months later on March 18. Santa Rosa County is on the Florida panhandle, east of Pensacola.

Stauch was originally slated to be present in court on Thursday, but ultimately did not appear.