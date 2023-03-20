Monday morning marked the first day of Letecia Stauch’s jury trial, where she is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in January 2020.

The trial began with jury selection, which is expected to last approximately two weeks, according to Judge Gregory Werner. After telling Werner at her pre-trial readiness that she would not be dressing out for the trial, Stauch was in court Monday court wearing a blue sweatshirt with a hood and not an El Paso County jail jumpsuit as she had worn previously.

The goal over the next two weeks is to work towards selecting the 16-person jury .

That process begins with attorneys and Judge Werner working to whittle the individuals down to 110 potential jurors, all of whom will be called back to the court on April 3. On the morning of April 3, the attorneys will select the 16-person jury out of the 110 people called back.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin the afternoon of April 3 after the jury is selected.

The reason for the two-week-long jury selection process is due to the likelihood that many potential jurors will be unable to be present for the entirety of the six-week-long trial, as well as expected difficulties with jurors being exposed to previous media coverage of the case, according to Werner, who said he expects the trial to last through the middle of or late May.

To start Monday morning’s proceedings approximately 75 people ranging from young to old filled the 4th Judicial District Courtroom to capacity to start the jury selection process. Each set of attorneys will be given 45 minutes to question each set of jurors brought to the courtroom to help determine which individuals will be selected for the final jury.

Werner started out the day by asking every single person to state if their lives would be greatly impacted by the expected length of the trial, which made up a significant portion of the initial 75 people called in for jury selection. Of the 75 people called to start the day, 48 indicated that being a jury member for Stauch’s trial would impact their lives. Common reasons for people not being able to attend jury trial included the length of trial impacting their jobs, impacting their studies in college and impacting an upcoming vacation. Some other people’s reasonings included one older woman who will be traveling to Uganda, Mongolia and the United Kingdom to teach and a younger man who indicated he is about to become a prosecutor working under Michael Allen for the 4th Judicial District. The soon-to-be prosecutor was the first person dismissed by Werner on Monday morning. Two of the people indicated to Werner they are unavailable because they are going to the same person’s wedding in North Carolina in May. Of all the potential jurors 15 indicated they had some sort of bias that could impact their ability to be on the jury, including three different people who stated they had family members who were killed in the past which they stated would make it difficult for them to take part in this trial. Several more stated they already had a strong bias against Stauch based on news coverage and social media coverage of her case thus far.

38 people were dismissed by Werner after the morning break.

Stauch faces 13 charges including first-degree murder, child abuse and tampering with evidence.

In addition to the first-degree murder case, Stauch also faces a second case in which she is accused of attempting to escape from the El Paso County jail in May 2020.

Stauch was arrested in South Carolina in March 2020 and has been in jail ever since. She faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.