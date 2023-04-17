Letecia Stauch’s daughter, Harley Hunt, denied any wrongdoing in Gannon Stauch’s death, something that was contested by Letecia Stauch’s defense on Monday.

“Did you help your mom throw that suitcase over the bridge in Pensacola, Fla.?” prosecutor Dave Young asked Hunt, near the end of her testimony on Monday.

“No, I did not,” Hunt said.

Letecia Stauch is accused of stabbing and fatally shooting her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in 2020 in El Paso County and disposing of the youngster's body in a suitcase in Florida. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all charges.

Over the course of Hunt’s testimony, which lasted the majority of Monday, she walked the prosecution through her mom’s actions in the days leading up to and following Gannon’s disappearance.

Hunt, who was 17 years old when Gannon disappeared, reviewed text messages between her and Stauch with the prosecution the day before, day of and days after Gannon was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020.

Texts from Jan. 26 between Stauch and her daughter show that they talked about how the family went for a hike that day, and how Gannon had knocked over a candle and accidentally started a fire.

On Jan. 27, Hunt texted her mom that she was out in the community looking for Gannon.

The texts from Stauch to Hunt turned paranoid on Jan. 28, when Stauch asks her daughter what people are doing and saying in the home, and tells Hunt to not answer the door for anyone or to speak to police about Gannon.

"I have to get an attorney fast," Stauch texts her daughter on Jan. 28. "I've been set up."

Hunt added that Stauch was not in the home for the majority of the day, had the location on her phone turned off and didn't respond when Hunt asked her mom where she was.

Hunt testified that her mother's paranoia continued the next day, when Stauch said while driving that she believed someone was "following us," and that "it was weird" that Hunt had to pick up her mom from a Taco Bell later that afternoon when originally she believed she was picking her up from the hospital.

Last week, forensic nurse examiner Amanda Van Nest testified that Stauch had left her exam at the hospital on Jan. 29 early and did not return. Hunt testified on Monday that her mom had told her that she had left the hospital because she was "being treated unfairly" by medical staff.

Hunt testified that on Feb. 1 she and her mother left Colorado with little warning in a rented van, and that it didn't seem there was a firm plan for where they were going.

“I just knew we were leaving, but I didn’t know where we were going," Hunt testified. "I remember she kept just saying, 'Where do you want to live?'"

Hunt said Stauch bounced between options, saying first they were going to move to Texas, then Florida before finally deciding to move back to South Carolina.

Hunt testified that during the drive she never entered the back of the van, nor did she ever suspect there was anything in the back of the van she should be concerned about.

"The thought never even crossed my mind. I never even questioned it,” Hunt said of whether she believed Gannon's body was in the van.

Earlier in the trial, Stauch's brother Dakota Lowery testified that he believed he saw Stauch putting the suitcase in which Gannon's body was found into the back of the rented van on Feb. 1.

When Young pushed Hunt to answer why she didn't ask questions of her mother about the sudden move and paranoid behavior, she said it was out of fear of being hit with a "backhand," something Hunt said Stauch did often when she felt disrespected.

Hunt's involvement in Gannon's death was questioned by Stauch's attorney, Josh Tolini, during cross-examination. He asked Hunt how it was possible for her to never have entered, or even looked at, the back of the rented van the entire time she was in it.

"There was just never a need," Hunt said in response.

Tolini also brought up how the district attorney's office was considering pressing charges against Hunt for accessory to murder, but didn't after she came to Colorado to interview with prosecutors.

When Young asked why Hunt opted to speak with prosecutors, she said "because it was the right thing to do."

At the end of Hunt's testimony, Young asked if she ever believed Stauch had suffered from severe mental illness, which Hunt said she did not; if she knew right from wrong, which Hunt said she did; or if Stauch ever had more than one personality, which Hunt said she did not.

The prosecution has continued to ask every witness who had interacted with Stauch in 2020 questions about her sanity at the time. The questions about Stauch's sanity by the prosecution have continued to draw objections and significant cross-examination from the defense.

During cross-examination on Monday Tolini asked Hunt about an incident in Alaska where Stauch had threatened to kill herself, which Stauch had allegedly done several times in the past, and an incident in which Stauch had gone to the hospital for "mental health issues" while living in Charleston.

Hunt confirmed both incidents had happened, but that she was told her mother's hospital visit was due to her having cancer.

Tolini also referred to an incident where Stauch crashed her Jeep and she claimed she did so because she "saw her dead husband," but Hunt denied that was the reasoning for Stauch crashing.

During redirect, Young asked Hunt if she believed those incidents were genuine, or forms of manipulation, a word used by the prosecution often over the past two weeks of trial.

“I’m still in shock. I defended her for years. I just feel manipulated and lied to,” Hunt said through tears, going on to say she believed her mother was innocent until recently.

The day ended when Young asked Hunt: "Do you still love your mother?"

Hunt burst into tears, did not answer and Young had the question struck from the record.

Stauch's trial will continue on Tuesday morning.