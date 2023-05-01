After more than four weeks of testimony, El Paso County prosecutors called their final witness, Kevin Clark, on Monday in the murder trial of Letecia Stauch, who is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon.

Clark, a former crime analyst for Colorado Springs police and current investigator with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, spent the entire day on the witness stand, the majority of which was spent reviewing the prosecution’s timeline of events.

However, the most significant portion of testimony came at the end of the day when Clark reviewed numerous Google searches made from Stauch's phone before her arrest.

Stauch’s Google searches indicated that she was concerned about being charged in connection with Gannon's death. Some of her searches included:

• “Hiding IP address”

• “Need a fake ID, legit”

• Several searches regarding “face transplants” or “plastic surgery”

• “What do they do when they find a body in another state”

• “How do they identify bodies found in another state”

• “Spanish girl names”

• “How long before a body starts to decompose in a bag”

• “How do people avoid the FBI”

District Attorney Michael Allen pointed out that defense attorney Will Cook and Stauch had been looking at the Google searches on a laptop and laughing during much of that testimony.

"I don't know what's so funny over here, judge," Allen said to Judge Gregory Werner, referring to Cook and Stauch laughing at the defense table.

Clark, who testified more than once in the trial, also reviewed Google searches made by Stauch in the days leading up to and the days following Gannon's reported disappearance, many of which refer to her searching for a new job outside of Colorado and a general unhappiness in her marriage. Many of these searches were made publicly available in Stauch's arrest affidavit from 2020.

Clark also went over an extensive alleged timeline of events from the investigation, starting with the day before Gannon was reported missing, Jan. 26, 2020, and ending with the day Gannon’s body was found in Florida, March 17, 2020.

The timeline acted as a summary of the prosecution's case against Stauch, and the significant facts presented up to this point in the trial.

The timeline begins with Stauch discussing with family members how Gannon wasn’t feeling well and how he accidently burned himself with a candle the night before the prosecution alleges she killed her stepson.

Clark described in vivid detail all communication Stauch had before detectives took her phone on Jan. 29.

Clark said he believes on the afternoon of Jan. 27 Stauch killed Gannon before reporting him missing, that she loaded his body into her car on Jan. 28 and left them both in the Colorado Springs Airport parking lot until later that day when Clark said she drove to Douglas County to dispose of Gannon’s body.

During this timeframe Al Stauch’s text messages begin to show suspicion of his then-wife, accusing her of not telling the full truth in the early evening of Jan. 28.

Clark alleged that Stauch picked up Gannon’s body from the Douglas County location on Jan. 30, left with it in a rented van on Feb. 1 and finally dumped it over a bridge in Florida on Feb. 4, all evidence that had previously been referenced at trial over the past four weeks.

Clark also testified that Stauch tried to buy a second fake polygraph after her first was denied by fakepolygraph.com, which had been discussed at several points at trial. Clark testified that a list of questions such as “Did you murder your stepson?” were found in Stauch’s notes app on her phone under the title “Telling the truth?”

After Clark’s testimony Allen told the court that the prosecution is prepared to rest its case Tuesday morning, when the defense is expected to call its first witness. Josh Tolini, Stauch’s defense attorney, said defense expert Dr. Dorothy Lewis and Dr. Ronda Niederhauser, Stauch’s doctor before her arrest, will testify for the defense.

Tolini stated Lewis' testimony may take the majority of the day.