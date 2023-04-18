Investigators found 54 drops of blood on the walls of Gannon Stauch's bedroom, and the dilution of the stains suggest that someone tried to clean up the evidence after the crime, two blood stain pattern analysts testified Tuesday.

Letecia Stauch is accused of stabbing and fatally shooting Gannon, her 11-year-old stepson, in El Paso County and disposing of the youngster's remains in Florida.

Click or tap here to watch live coverage from the trial.

Follow @ZachNDupont on Twitter for more updates from the courtroom.

Tom Griffin, an independent forensic consultant in blood stain pattern analysis, testified about the voluminous amount of blood found in the Stauch home following Gannon's disappearance in January 2020.

Griffin also testified that several of the blood stains found on the walls of Gannon’s bedroom were below the height of Gannon’s bed, suggesting that Gannon was on the floor for at least some of the attack.

Over the last two weeks, jurors have heard testimony about blood being found in the basement, storage room, hallway and garage, as well as a large pool of blood found on the concrete underneath the carpet in Gannon’s bedroom right above where Gannon’s bed was.

Alyssa Berriesford, a crime scene investigator with the Colorado Springs Police Department, testified that after reviewing all of the blood stains from Gannon’s room, it was clear that the scale of the incident was “violent” and “dynamic,” meaning there were several “events” that caused the blood stains in Gannon’s room.

In the first week of trial Susan Ignacio, a medical examiner from Florida, testified that Gannon was stabbed 18 times and suffered four blunt force trauma injuries and one gunshot to the head.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Pete Woods, a Myrtle Beach detective who was part of the team that arrested Stauch in March 2020, testified that investigators found a suitcase and blanket that appeared to be stained with blood among Stauch’s belongings when she was arrested.

El Paso County sheriff's Lt. John Sarkisian testified on Tuesday that investigators also found a particle board with apparent blood on it in Larkspur. Sarkisian said investigators searched the location in Larkspur because of information he had received that Stauch may had been in the area previously.

Last week, El Paso County sheriff's Lt. Jake Abendschan testified that he was part of a law enforcement team that planted a tracking device on one of the rental cars Stauch was using after her car was seized by law enforcement. On Jan. 31, 2020, Stauch drove the car to Larkspur, where she stopped and then drove back to the Colorado Springs hotel where her family was staying, he testified.

The Larkspur location became a place of interest to look for Gannon “in part” because of Stauch’s activity there, Abendschan testified.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney investigator Kevin Clark briefly retook the witness stand on Tuesday to testify that the board recovered by Sarkisian looked very similar to a board found in a photo taken in the garage of the Stauch residence before Gannon's disappearance.

Tuesday's testimony concluded with the prosecution playing part of an audio recording of a phone call between Letecia Stauch and her former husband, Al Stauch. In previous phone calls prosecutors have played for the jury, Letecia Stauch denied any wrongdoing.

In the call played on Tuesday, recorded on Feb. 15, 2020, according to FBI special agent Amber Cronan, Letecia Staunch continued to deny she had anything to do with Gannon’s disappearance and said a man named Quincy Brown was involved.

The remainder of the phone call, as well as the remainder of Cronan’s testimony, will be completed when Stauch’s trial resumes on Wednesday morning.