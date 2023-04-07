New testimony on Friday revealed that Letecia Stauch, accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch in January 2020, attempted to bribe a neighbor to lie to law enforcement weeks after Gannon was reported missing.

Friday afternoon marked the end of the first week of Stauch’s trial, and the prosecution spent a significant portion of the day asking witnesses about Stauch’s demeanor following Gannon’s disappearance.

The most significant testimony of the day came from the day’s 11th and final witness, Nicole Mobley, a former neighbor of Stauch’s.

Mobley testified that she had met Stauch on one occasion before Gannon’s disappearance, and that when Gannon was reported missing she and her husband spent hours looking for him. Mobley stated she even reached out to Stauch via Facebook to ask where she and her husband should be looking for Gannon, a message she stated she was blocked by Stauch for sending.

Mobley stated she messaged Stauch again several weeks later on a new Facebook profile on Feb. 19, 2020, to continue asking questions regarding Gannon, which eventually led to Stauch asking her neighbor to lie to law enforcement on her behalf.

Stauch told Mobley via text messages that were displayed in court that a man had broken into her home, assaulted her, and took Gannon along with a suitcase.

The story Stauch told Mobley was similar to the one she told her husband and Gannon’s father, Al Stauch, over the phone on Feb. 14. However, during the several phone calls between Al and Letecia Stauch on Feb. 14 — the recordings of which were played in court on Wednesday morning — Letecia Stauch eventually admitted to making that story up before pivoting to a new story about Gannon having an accident on a bike before being taken by a man named Quincy Brown.

Eventually during the conversation with Mobley, Stauch writes that she “needs a witness” for police to believe her story, at one point even offering Mobley money to call her husband and report that she had seen Gannon get into a car with a strange man the night of Jan. 27.

“What if you just said you remembered something suspicious seeing this picture? And explained the description and you didn’t think it was relevant until now. Because the kid had the same cover,” Stauch wrote after sending a photo of Gannon with the blankets his body was later found with. “I swear to you I didn’t do this. I just need help with someone getting this out there so they can start posting in other states.”

Mobley, who claimed she did not believe Stauch’s story at any point during their text conversation, stated that after receiving those messages from Stauch she reported them and turned her phone over to law enforcement.

Further testimony was heard from a co-worker of Letecia Stauch’s daughter who let Stauch and her daughter stay at her home the night of Jan. 29, 2020.

Janine Sanchez testified to how she believed it was “strange” that Stauch had asked to stay at her home, when originally, she had only planned on letting Stauch’s daughter, Haley Hunt, stay that evening.

Furthermore, Sanchez stated she found it weird that when she and Hunt picked up Stauch she said: “I hope you don’t think we’re a bunch of murderers.” Gannon was reported missing two days before this incident, Sanchez testified.

Testimony regarding Stauch’s suspicious behavior after Gannon had been reported missing continued when Christopher Ganstine, a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, testified to his interaction with Stauch.

Ganstine testified that he was leading a team conducting covert surveillance on Stauch, and that after following Stauch and Hunt to a Marshall’s store in Colorado Springs they were issued a warrant to seize Stauch’s car and phone.

When Ganstine confronted Stauch outside the Marshall’s, he claimed she attempted to sprint away from deputies and “threw her car keys across the parking lot.” Ganstine clarified that Stauch was not under arrest at this time.

“It was an unusual action,” Ganstine stated.

Two members of law enforcement with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office testified on Friday to Stauch’s behavior being “evasive” and “Unusual” when conducting interviews shortly after Gannon’s disappearance.

In addition to testimony regarding Stauch’s behavior, the prosecution continued to try to build evidence proving the defendant’s sanity on Friday, asking a slew of witnesses’ questions about Stauch’s mental health in the days leading up to and following Gannon’s reported disappearance.

The heavy questioning regarding Stauch’s sanity comes as a result of her plea — not guilty by reason of insanity — and the contrasting findings of two different sanity evaluations conducted on Stauch since entering the plea.

District Attorney Michael Allen told the 18-person jury composed of 11 men and seven women that a report from the state hospital in Pueblo found Stauch to be sane at the time she allegedly killed her stepson.

Defense attorney Will Cook claims that a defense-hired expert, Dr. Dorothy Lewis, found Stauch had a “psychotic crack” at the time she allegedly killed Gannon, and thus, found her insane.

Allen and the prosecution continued to try to build evidence proving sanity with the witnesses called on Friday, including Leslie Hicks, former assistant principal of the Mountain Vista Community School.

Hicks testified that during January 2020 that Stauch was interviewing for a resource teacher position at Mountain Vista, and Hicks testified that during the entire interview process, her demeanor was normal and that she displayed no attributes of someone suffering from a severe mental illness.

Hicks testified that Stauch was hired just days before Gannon being reported missing, and there were no concerns until Jan. 27 when Stauch texted Hicks to tell her that she would not be coming into work that day because her stepfather was hit by a car and had died. Gannon was reported missing by Stauch later that evening.

The prosecution asked every witness who took the stand on Friday who had spoken to Stauch if she appeared to be suffering from any severe mental disorders, or if she ever referred to herself by a different name or appeared to have a drastically different personality. All witnesses who were asked on Friday stated Stauch did not appear to have a severe mental illness during their interactions.

Defense attorney Josh Tolini objected to several questions by the prosecution regarding Stauch’s mental health, but Judge Gregory Werner overruled the majority of them.

On Wednesday, Al Stauch gave a definitive statement regarding his opinion of his ex-wife’s sanity:

“I believe she is, and was, absolutely sane,” Al Stauch said when asked by the prosecution if he believed Letecia Stauch was sane. “From the time I met her to even today.”

Stauch’s trial will resume at 9 a.m. Monday. Allen stated that the prosecution expects testimony regarding Gannon’s autopsy at some point on Monday.