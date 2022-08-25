Letecia Stauch, accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch, is in court Thursday afternoon after the Fourth Judicial District Court received results of her mental health evaluation earlier this month.

Stauch has been awaiting trial for more than two years after allegedly killing 11-year-old Gannon in January 2020, but delays have occurred because of the need for her to have a sanity evaluation done due to her plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Judge Gregory Werner said Thursday he has received Stauch’s sanity report and wants to schedule a trial, but has received a motion by the defense for a second evaluation.

Wermer and the defense are raising clarification questions on the law regarding setting a trial date after a sanity evaluation is returned. The defense wants Stauch to be evaluated at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo, but by an out-of-state psychiatrist.

The judge says he doesn’t think he has the authority to ask CMHIP (state hospital) to hold Stauch under the defense’s conditions. DA Michael Allen says he suspects the hospital will have concerns to hold her, given Stauch’s numerous escape attempts.

While challenging the first mental health evaluation, the defense requested a hearing to see if Stauch can be evaluated by outside psychiatrists at the state hospital and if there’s space for Stauch there.

Werner scheduled the hearing for Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

The judge then advised Letecia Stauch on what was discussed today - that the court has received the findings of her first eval, and that she will undergo a second eval by a defense-appointed professional, because her defense is challenging the finding that she was sane during her crimes.

Stauch, 39, was ordered to appear in person Thursday. Stay with Gazette.com and follow @brooke_nevins on Twitter for updates.

Both the mom and dad of Gannon are in the courtroom Thursday for the status hearing.

Most recently, Stauch was in 4th Judicial District Court in June, when the court was informed that more time was needed to complete her evaluation.

Initially, Stauch pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against her, but in February she was granted permission by Werner to change her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

The change in plea required the state to conduct a mental health evaluation on Stauch.

In addition to a murder charge, Stauch faces charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence. If convicted of first-degree murder, she faces life in prison.

Stauch also faces a second case in which she is accused of attempting to escape from the El Paso County jail.

Stauch was arrested in South Carolina in March 2020 and has been in jail since March 5, 2020, after she was extradited back to Colorado.