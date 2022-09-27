Letecia Stauch, accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Colorado Springs, is now suing El Paso County for alleged mistreatment while in jail.

Stauch, currently awaiting a jury trial, filed a lawsuit against the El Paso County jail, the jail's food provider, a pair of El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies and the jail's medical provider last week claiming she has been mistreated and her rights have been violated, according to court records.

The lawsuit, filed on Sept. 22 in the United States District Court of Colorado, claims that Stauch is having her First Amendment and Eighth Amendment rights violated in county jail, and she is seeking monetary relief and changes to the jail's policy as a result.

Stauch makes two claims against the county jail.

The first Stauch claim is First Amendment religious rights for her and other inmates are being violated as a result of Trinity Food Services not serving kosher meals.

Stauch claims that on several occasions both in county jail and at the county courthouse kosher meals were not provided despite her requests.

"The parties involved expect me to follow my signed religious agreement but can ignore it on their end," Stauch claims in the lawsuit.

The second accusation filed by Stauch is that her Eighth Amendment rights are being violated by poor medical treatment while being detained in the county jail.

Stauch claims that she was given medicine for a stomach ailment when she was initially detained in 2020, but that that it doesn't work. Stauch alleges in the lawsuit that she tried to obtain new medicine for her stomach issue in 2021 and 2022 but continued to be denied, something that "flabbergasted" her.

Another accusation over medical mistreatment is alleged by Stauch in the lawsuit. Stauch claims that in July of 2022 she requested a medical evaluation for a concussion after falling off the top bunk and hitting her head. Stauch states that she asked to be evaluated several times, but didn't receive medical assistance until 30 days after the bed incident.

"I still continue to have headaches, difficulty thinking clearly and remembering information," Stauch states in the lawsuit.

Stauch said that these incidents are a violation of her Eighth Amendment rights due to "deprivation of basic human need that is serious."

Concerns from Stauch over the state of the jail were alluded to in her most recent appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court.

In the court appearance during which logistics over a second mental health evaluation were reviewed, Stauch had an outburst at Judge Gregory Werner after he scolded her for refusing to arrive in court.

Stauch told Werner that she "did not refuse court" but "refused to go without hygiene," before telling a nearby deputy they "can't refuse toilet paper to inmates." She also complained that the transport van lacked air conditioning.

Stauch will next appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 13, for an evidentiary hearing.

The lawsuit filed by Stauch can't progress until she pays the required filing fee of $34 required by the court.

Stauch has been awaiting trial for more than two years on charges of killing her stepson Gannon while claiming he was missing in January 2020. Delays have occurred, in part, due to the need for the mental health evaluation. Initially, Stauch pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against her, but in February she was granted permission by Werner to change her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Stauch was arrested in South Carolina in March 2020 and has been in jail since her extradition back to Colorado. In addition to a murder charge, Stauch faces charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence. If convicted of first-degree murder, she faces life in prison.

Stauch also faces a second case in which she is accused of attempting to escape from the El Paso County jail.