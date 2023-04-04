More than three years since 11-year-old Gannon Stauch's body was found in northern Florida, his alleged killer and stepmom Letecia Stauch's trial has begun, with the prosecution calling its first witness on Tuesday morning.

The first person called as a witness on Tuesday morning was Gannon’s father, Al Stauch, who became emotional when he described his son to District Attorney Michael Allen.

“That’s my boy,” Al Stauch said through tears when Allen opened the morning asking the witness to identify a picture of Gannon.

Al Stauch talked about how Gannon was born four months early at just over 1 pound, how Gannon enjoyed playing video games — his favorites were the Mario games, Al Stauch said — and how Gannon aspired to be a YouTuber one day.

Al Stauch also testified about the day Gannon was reported missing, Jan. 27, 2020. Letecia Stauch called Al Stauch while he was in Oklahoma and said Gannon hadn’t come home from a friend’s house.

During his testimony, Al Stauch said he soon became suspicious when he called Gannon’s friends and none of them said they had seen him. And when Letecia Stauch picked up her husband from the Colorado Springs Airport, Al Stauch said he thought it was weird how she needed a rental car and that she didn't pick him up in her own car.

“Totally made no sense,” Al Stauch said of the rental car situation.

Al Stauch went on to claim that days after Gannon went missing Letecia Stauch moved out of their home in Lorson Ranch, something he claimed was due to “tension” between himself and Letecia Stauch over Landen Hiott staying at their home while they searched for Gannon.

Defense attorney Josh Tolini objected to Al Stauch’s response, saying it was speculative, which was sustained by Judge Gregory Werner.

An objection was overruled by Werner when Al Stauch testified about how Letecia Stauch was "manipulative" over the course of their relationship.

Opening statements

Monday marked the start of Stauch’s trial, when the prosecution and defense gave their opening statements outlining the trial, which is expected to last at least six weeks.

Allen argued in his opening statement that Stauch was sane at the time of Gannon’s death, and the evidence over the course of the trial would prove that.

Will Cook during the defense’s opening statements argued that Stauch was found to be insane at the time of Gannon’s killing, and that the prosecution won’t be able to provide the evidence to prove that she was sane.

Notably, there are contrasting sanity reports with a defense-hired expert finding Letecia Stauch insane at the time of the incident, and a report filed by the state hospital in Pueblo finding Leteica Stauch sane at the time of the incident.

Letecia Stauch originally faced 13 charges, but Allen on Monday told Werner that prosecutors were dismissing the charge of child abuse resulting in death.

In addition to the murder trial, Letecia Stauch faces a second case in which she is accused of attempting to escape from the El Paso County jail in May 2020. The second case is on hold until the completion of the first-degree murder trial.