Jurors determining the fate of Jean-Joseph Danger Le Chiffre delivered guilty verdicts after nearly two weeks of his murder trial.

Le Chiffre — who changed his name from Patrick Joseph Sandoval partially as an ode to the James Bond villain from “Casino Royale” — was found guilty Friday on all charges, including first-degree murder, in the 2020 killing of his father, Gilbert Sandoval, according to court records.

Le Chiffre was accused of having conspired with his mother, Marcella Sandoval, to kill her husband in a plot to collect money from Gilbert Sandoval upon his death. Along with first-degree murder, he faced charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and second-degree assault.

After the pair went through with the plan to kill Gilbert Sandoval in July of 2020, Marcella Sandoval had a change of heart and confessed to police that her son, Le Chiffre, had killed Gilbert Sandoval, and she helped.

Court records show that Marcella Sandoval pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and was given two years’ probation.

The defense during the trial attempted to cast doubt over the credibility of Marcella Sandoval's testimony. The defense and Le Chiffre even brought up the possibility that others could have committed the crime, including his brother Mark Sandoval.

“I think Mark (Sandoval) killed my dad,” Le Chiffre said in his testimony Friday.

This was not enough to convince the jury though, as he was found guilty on all charges just a few hours after closing arguments.

Le Chiffre will have a sentencing hearing at 9 a.m. June 14. A conviction on first-degree murder in Colorado carries a mandatory life sentence in prison.