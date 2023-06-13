Nearly 11 years after 19-year-old Kara Nichols was reported missing in 2012, her alleged killer's trial finally began this week.

The trial against Joel Hollendorfer — accused of killing Nichols on Oct. 10, 2012 — began on Monday with jury selection, but attorneys were given the opportunity to give their opening statements to the 14-person jury on Tuesday morning.

Prosecutor Christina Perroni gave her opening statements, and began by showing a picture of Nichols to the jury.

"This is Kara Nichols... before she met the defendant, Joel Hollendorfer," Perroni said displaying a picture of Nichols at her high school graduation.

"And this is her after (meeting Hollendorfer)," Perroni said as she displayed a new picture showing what she claims is Nichols' body wrapped in trash bags at the bottom of a dirt pit.

Perroni outlined the prosecution's belief during her opening statement that Hollendorfer in the early morning hours of Oct. 10, 2012, strangled Nichols to death before burying her body on top of a horse's grave at his family's farm near Black Forest in El Paso County.

Perroni used her opening statement to remind the jury that the actions of Hollendorfer are the ones to be questioned during this trial, and not the actions of Nichols.

Nichols' work as an escort brought her into contact with Hollendorfer, work that Nichols was partaking in to maintain her drug addiction, Perroni alleged during opening statements.

To close opening statements, Perroni asked the jury to remember one thing as it relates to Hollendorfer in this case: "Admit what you have to, deny what you can."

For nearly 10 years Hollendorfer denied having ever met Nichols, stating that he was in contact with her on Oct. 9, 2012 after agreeing to pay Nichols for sex via an advertisement she posted online, but that she never showed up that night.

Perroni alleges that changed in 2022 when Hollendorfer's ex-wife was re-interviewed by law enforcement after she had initially been uncooperative with the investigation. Perroni claimed that Hollendorfer told his ex-wife that he killed an escort and buried her body at his family's farm near Black Forest, which eventually led to Nichols body being discovered there later that year.

"Can't deny that connection anymore," Perroni told the jury.

During the defense's opening statement, given by attorney Eli Huscher, the jury was informed of one key part of Hollendorfer's alleged confession to his ex-wife that was left out by Perroni: That he killed Nichols by accident.

Huscher at no point in his opening statements tried to claim that Hollendorfer didn't kill Nichols, but rather that Hollendorfer killed Nichols accidently, and that Nichols' drug usage played a large role in he death.

"This was a tragedy, not a murder," Huscher told the jury. "When we talk about murder we talk about intent, deliberation. You are not going to hear those things (from the prosecution)."

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Huscher went as far as to say that they will be asking the jury to convict Hollendorfer of tampering with physical evidence for disposing of Nichols' body.

"He did something awful, he did," Huscher said. "When he buried her (Nichols) body that was the wrong thing to do."

However, Huscher stated that Hollendorfer can not be convicted of first-degree murder because Nichols' death was caused accidently via consensual choking during sex combined with Nichols' use of heroin. Huscher claimed during his opening statement that El Paso County coroner Leon Kelly will confirm that Nichols had been high on heroin at the time of her death, something Kelly testified to at Hollendorfer's preliminary hearing last year.

Kelly testified at Hollendorfer's preliminary hearing in November that someone intoxicated on a significant amount of heroin would potentially be more likely to die as a result of brief strangulation where a healthy person would not, and that Nichols had a potentially lethal level of drugs in her system.

"They (the prosecution) want you to use that anger, and that sadness to convict Joel Hollendorfer of murder," Huscher said to close his opening statement.

Seven witnesses testified on Tuesday, the first of which was Paul Nichols — Kara Nichols' father.

Paul Nichols' testimony was short, as he briefly discussed with the prosecution how he reported his daughter missing to law enforcement on Oct. 10, 2012, after her roommates informed him that she had not returned home after leaving the night before.

Testimony was also heard from two of Nichols' roommates at the time — Jeremy Swope and Archie Escobedo. Swope testified that on Oct. 9, 2012, Nichols told him she was going up to Denver for a modeling job and would return the next day. Swope testified he became concerned when Nichols did not return home the next day.

Escobedo, Paul Nichols and Kara Nichols' ex-boyfriend Jeremy Rodriguez all testified on Tuesday that Oct. 9, 2012 was the last time any of them heard from Kara Nichols.

Further testimony was heard from former El Paso County detective Tammy Gugliotta, who spoke about how Hollendorfer first became a suspect in Nichols' disappearance in 2013.

Gugliotta testified that Hollendorfer first became a suspect in the investigation when law enforcement reviewed Nichols' phone data in 2013, which showed that the two were speaking to each other on the evening Nichols went missing, and that the final known location of Nichols' phone was around Black Forest, near where Hollendorfer's family farm is located.

Kevin Clark, a former crime analyst for Colorado Springs police and the current director of crime strategies and intelligence for the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the final witness on Tuesday, went into further detail regarding Nichols' phone data.

Clark testified that Nichols' phone data showed her heading northeast from her Colorado Springs home before being pinged for the final time near Black Forest just before midnight.

Hollendorfer's trial will resume on Thursday morning, he faces two charges for allegedly killing Nichols: first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. If convicted of the first-degree murder charge, Hollendorfer will be sentenced to life in prison.