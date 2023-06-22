A 12-person jury found an El Paso County man guilty of manslaughter Thursday, a significant downgrade from the initial charge of first-degree murder, for killing 19-year-old Kara Nichols.

Hollendorfer, 47, was accused of killing Nichols in October 2012, which the prosecution alleges occurred after Hollendorfer strangled Nichols after paying her to have sex with him, and that afterward he buried her body at his parents' farm, where it wouldn't be found until February 2022.

The jury of eight women and four men returned the verdict after approximately five hours of deliberation, with the case being handed to the jury at around noon on Thursday.

Hollendorfer was originally charged with first-degree murder, but the jury opted to charge Hollendorfer with the lesser charge of manslaughter, a Class 4 felony. Had Hollendorfer been convicted of first-degree murder, he would have been sentenced to life in prison.

Hollendorfer's sentence will be determined later this year, but a Class 4 felony carries with it two to six years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

As Judge William Bain read the verdict, silence fell over the courtroom.

Nichols' parents, Julia and Paul Nichols, spoke with media about the verdict outside the courthouse following the decision.

"We just feel this is an utter travesty. It's outrageous that this predator could murder our daughter, strangle her, degrade her," Julia Nichols said following the verdict. "We are so shocked that the jury could not understand this, and we are so beyond disappointed in this judicial system."

"My daughter was treated like trash," Paul Nichols said. "This murderer will be back out on your streets, misbehaving, very, very soon. ... The District Attorney's Office made their case beyond any reasonable doubt. We are devastated with this verdict. We do not understand it."

Kara Nichols' parents spoke at length about the frustration they felt with Bain's decision to not allow certain testimony at trial, including Hollendorfer's previous criminal history, something they felt would have changed the minds of the jury had it been admitted.

Court records show Hollendorfer had been accused and convicted of harassment and protection-order violations numerous times in 2012 and 2013. Additionally, Hollendorfer was convicted of theft and burglary charges in 1996.

FBI Special Agent Mike Willis testified last week about alleged violence Hollendorfer had perpetrated in his past relationship, but it was struck from the record after it was ruled to be outside the scope of the trial.

After Bain moved to strike the testimony, defense attorney Jennifer Cox moved for a mistrial, claiming the jury could no longer be fair and impartial. Bain disagreed and denied the motion.

"You (the jury) did wrong, you came up with the wrong verdict. You did not have all the evidence — the judge saw to that," Paul Nichols said when asked what his message to the jury was. "There was voluminous amount of evidence that the judge would not allow to be brought into testimony."

Prosecutor Rachael Powell during closing arguments on Thursday morning attempted to convince the jury that Hollendorfer, angry that his ex-wife was not returning his calls, contacted Nichols online to pay for sex, and out of rage, strangled her.

"(She) lost consciousness and never regained consciousness," Powell said. "The last thing she saw was the defendant with his hand wrapped around her neck.”

The prosecution displayed a picture to the jury showing that Hollendorfer had attempted to call his ex-wife more than 15 times the same day he killed Nichols.

Powell claimed the testimony from Hollendorfer's ex-wife, and Hollendorfer's actions after Nichols died, showed clearly that not only did he kill her but did so with deliberation and intent.

Hollendorfer's ex-wife, Kristina Palmer, on Friday testified that in 2014 her husband admitted to her that he accidentally killed a girl in 2012 by strangling her, and that he buried her body on his family's farm.

"I believe he said, 'I must have gone too long; I didn't mean for that to happen,'" Palmer said. "He told me he freaked out, because he didn't know what to do, and that he buried her on the property."

Several members of law enforcement have testified that the allegations from Palmer were essential in recovering Nichols' body.

Powell stated during closing arguments that Palmer knew several details regarding Nichols' death that weren't yet public knowledge, and that her testimony should be taken as fact.

Christina Perroni, during the prosecution's rebuttal closing argument, stated that the actions of Hollendorfer weren't those of someone who had just witnessed someone die of a drug overdose, which the defense claims is what happened to Nichols, but rather the actions of someone who had just committed murder.

“You can absolutely infer intent about an action based on what they (Hollendorfer) did after," Perroni stated, discussing Hollendorfer's choice to bury Nichols' body at his parents' farm and lie about it to law enforcement for nearly 10 years. "He thought of her like trash, he used her like trash, he disposed of her like trash."

Cox, who gave the defense's closing argument, didn't dispute Hollendorfer's actions following Nichols' death were "horrid" or "despicable," but stated that those actions did not indicate intent or deliberation to kill Nichols.

“What Joel Hollendorfer did was selfishly conceal her (Nichols') body … what he didn’t do was cause her death."

Hollendorfer's defense attorneys have argued throughout the trial that Nichols' death was an accident, caused in large part by Nichols' heroin use, with the defense claiming that Nichols either died of a heroin overdose or due to her being choked during sex, and becoming unable to resume breathing because of being high on heroin.

Cox argued during closing arguments that the prosecution had not provided any evidence over the two-week trial to disprove the defense's claims, and that Hollendorfer must be found not guilty as a result.

"They (the prosecution) are asking you to ignore and speculate," Cox said of the prosecution's case against Hollendorfer. "They are asking you to speculate that he was angry (the evening he killed Nichols) to prove intent."

Cox claimed that the only evidence the prosecution had that Hollendorfer killed Nichols was from the testimony of Palmer, and that in Palmer's testimony, she said that Hollendorfer told her he killed Nichols by accident. Cox said any death that happened by accident could not possibly result in a conviction of first-degree murder as it lacks both intent and deliberation.

Both sides attempted to use the testimony of El Paso County coroner Dr. Leon Kelly, who conducted the autopsy on Nichols, to bolster their case.

The prosecution pointed to Kelly's determination that Nichols' death was a homicide caused by strangulation, while the defense pointed to the fact that Kelly was unable to dismiss entirely that Nichols' death was due to a heroin overdose, and that Kelly's determination of strangulation being the cause of death was made in large part using context outside of the autopsy.

Hollendorfer's second charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed by Bain at the start of Thursday's proceedings after he determined that the statute of limitations had run out.

Hollendorfer will return to court on July 24 for a habitual-offender hearing, which will provide clarification on Hollendorfer's potential sentence. A sentencing hearing is likely to be scheduled at the July 24 hearing.

Cox declined to speak to The Gazette following the reading of the verdict.