An El Paso County man accused of strangling a teenager over a decade ago will go to trial this summer after pleading not guilty to all charges on Wednesday morning.

Joel Hollendorfer is accused of first-degree murder as well as tampering with physical evidence in the death of 19-year-old Kara Nichols, a sex worker who was reported missing in October 2012.

During an arraignment hearing on Wednesday Hollendorfer's attorney Jennifer Cox entered pleas of not guilty to all charges, and requested a trial start date of June 12, which was accepted by Judge William Bain as well as the prosecution.

Cox had initially planned to enter not guilty pleas at Hollendorfer's previous arraignment hearing last month, but the hearing was continued to allow for more time on Hollendorfer's speedy trial clock, which is a defendant's right to a trial within six months of entering a plea.

Hollendorfer is accused of strangling Nichols in 2012 and hiding her body in the backyard of his parents' farm on top of a rotting horse carcass.

The case went cold for nearly 10 years until detectives reinterviewed Hollendorfer's ex-wife, who had initially been uncooperative with the investigation. Hollendorfer told his ex-wife that he accidentally killed an escort and buried her body at his family's farm near Black Forest, according to testimony presented at Hollendorfer's preliminary hearing.

Nichols' remains were later found on the property.

Hollendorfer will return to court before his jury trial on April 5, for a motions hearing; he currently lives in El Paso County jail without bond.