A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday afternoon for a man accused killing Kara Nichols, who went missing nearly 10 years.
The hearing is 1:30 p.m. at the El Paso County courthouse.
On April 6, defense attorneys for the man accused of Nichols’ 2012 murder — 46-year-old Joel Hollendorfer of Black Forest — successfully argued for a three-week postponement.
The case is set for a consideration of evidence and likely a prelude to a preliminary hearing that will determine if the man accused of killing the 19-year-old aspiring model, and lying about it for years as her remains decomposed in a shallow grave on his property, will go to trial.
Fourth Judicial District Chief Judge William Bain agreed to the postponement to give the defense time to review an “extremely voluminous” amount of paper discovery — 15,397 digitalized pages — that only arrived earlier in the day April 6.
This is a developing story. Check with gazette.com for updates.