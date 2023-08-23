Joel Hollendorfer, convicted of manslaughter for killing 19-year-old Kara Nichols in 2012, will be sentenced to 24 years in prison next week after an El Paso County judge ruled his prior convictions would increase his sentence.

Attorneys on Wednesday presented argument over whether Hollendorfer should be sentenced as a habitual criminal.

The prosecution alleged throughout Hollendorfer's trial that he strangled Nichols after paying her to have sex with him, and that afterward he buried her body at his parents' farm, where it wouldn't be found until February 2022.

Earlier this year Hollendorfer was found guilty of manslaughter, a significant downgrade from an initial charge of first-degree murder, and initially faced up to six years in prison. However, at a hearing last month Judge William Bain ruled that Hollendorfer's prior convictions could quadruple his sentence.

Any defendant in Colorado convicted of a crime with at least three previous felony convictions could be considered a habitual criminal and have their maximum sentence quadrupled.

Hollendorfer's attorney, Jennifer Cox, argued to Judge Bain on Wednesday that her client should not be considered a habitual criminal because all four previous convictions for Hollendorfer were in the 1990s, when he was between the age of 18 and 20 years old. None were violent offenses and some of his previous convictions would be considered misdemeanors now.

Hollendorfer's previous convictions include theft and first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, attempted second-degree burglary and theft.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Prosecutor Christina Perroni argued that the timing of Hollendorfer's convictions and the fact that the convictions were all nonviolent should not play into the court's decision to sentence Hollendorfer as a habitual criminal.

Perroni cited cases in which the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that the defendant could be sentenced as a habitual criminal despite none of their previous convictions being violent offenses.

In his ruling, Bain said he had one goal: to determine if Hollendorfer's potential sentencing as a habitual offender would be "grossly disproportionate" to the convicted charge, something he said is "very rare" for any court to find.

Bain said that taking into consideration that Hollendorfer would likely be eligible for parole around halfway into his sentence, 24 years in the Department of Corrections would not be grossly disproportionate to the charge of manslaughter.

"I find this crime to be grave and serious," Bain said during his ruling. "I do not find that (Hollendorfer) spending one year for each year Kara Nichols was buried is not grossly disproportionate."

Hollendorfer will return to Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court at 9 a.m. Aug. 31 for his sentencing hearing.